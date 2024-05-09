Visit Westin Kierland billboard

May 9, 2024

Women’s Foundation Honors ‘Daring Generations,’ Diversity Leaders

Honorees Sharifa Rowe & Raquel Consuelo Ruiz with Juan Pedroza

The Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona hosted its Phoenix Daring Generations event on May 2, 2024, at On Jackson in downtown Phoenix. The event honored those committed to gender equity in Arizona. 

Event Sponsors: Tucson Local Media | iHeartRadio | Southwest Airlines | Dress for Success Phoenix | Expressyourselfie AZ | Guilded Gatherings

Honorees: Raquel Consuelo Ruiz – Legacy Award | Kischea Talbert – Matriarch Award | Berta Carbajal – Encore Award | Shelley Jackson & Sharifa Rowe – Transformation Award

Notable Moments: Daring Generations award celebration was a special night honoring women in various stages of life and offering a chance to meet WFSA’s new CEO, Katia Jones. Designed to honor and amplify the voices of those dedicated to advancing gender equity in Arizona, Daring Generations brought together a diverse group of professionals, advocates and leaders. The evening flipped the script of the traditional fundraiser by devoting the majority of the night to the honorees — women doing amazing work in the community. After the inspirational awards, attendees were encouraged to network and mingle to build new relationships they can take back to their day-to-day work.

Photos courtesy of Katie Owens

Felicia Hansen, Vanessa Kohnen & Lupe Palmer
Honoree Kischea Talbert
Honoree Shelley Jackson
Cam Lizik & October Newson
Haley Coles & Joshua Pollack
Michael Abramson III, Anita Chavarin & Felicia Hansen
Dr. Amanda Alexander
Chloe Silva
Berta Carbajal & CEO Katia Jones
Hanan Robinson
Sarah Gonzalez, Hanan Robinson, Chloe Silva, Rehka Nair, Enjolie Lafaurie, Deva Mumphrey & Tyra Davis 

