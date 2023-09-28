‘Women in Blue’ Honors 3 Local Heroes

The 6th Annual Women in Blue Celebration was held Fri., Sept. 15 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort to benefit Phoenix Police Foundation. Congratulations to the three honorees and thank you for your service.

Presenting Sponsors: Motorola Solutions | Circle K | Albertsons | Safeway

Up and Comer Award Recipient: Police Assistant Madison Hamas

Elevating Women in Law Enforcement Award Recipient: Sargent Virginia Bolenbaugh

Act of Valor Award Recipient: Officer Denise Bruce-Jones

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Sargent Tommy Thompson

Notable Moments: Once again, the stories of valor and heroism were abundant as three special female leaders within the Phoenix Police Department were honored by the Phoenix Police Foundation. Supporters bid fiercely for one-of-a-kind experiences like “Lunch with Chief Sullivan” and “Swat Team Member for a Day” in support of the foundation’s mission.

Photos courtesy of: Bart Lambert, Phoenix Police Department

Honoree Sargent Virginia Bolenbaugh

Cadet Mason Hamas, Detective Matt Hamas and Honoree Police Assistant Madison Hamas

Chaplain Robert Fesmire

Mayor Kate Gallego

Sargent Tommy Thompson returned as the live auctioneer

Emcee Carey Peña

Phoenix Cadets

Commander Sara Garza