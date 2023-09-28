Visit The Salvation Army

Sept. 28, 2023

‘Women in Blue’ Honors 3 Local Heroes

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan, Honoree Denise Bruce-Jones and Tim Thomas

The 6th Annual Women in Blue Celebration was held Fri., Sept. 15 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort to benefit Phoenix Police Foundation. Congratulations to the three honorees and thank you for your service.

Presenting Sponsors: Motorola Solutions | Circle K | Albertsons | Safeway

Up and Comer Award Recipient: Police Assistant Madison Hamas

Elevating Women in Law Enforcement Award Recipient: Sargent Virginia Bolenbaugh

Act of Valor Award Recipient: Officer Denise Bruce-Jones

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Sargent Tommy Thompson

Notable Moments: Once again, the stories of valor and heroism were abundant as three special female leaders within the Phoenix Police Department were honored by the Phoenix Police Foundation. Supporters bid fiercely for one-of-a-kind experiences like “Lunch with Chief Sullivan” and “Swat Team Member for a Day” in support of the foundation’s mission.   

Photos courtesy of: Bart Lambert, Phoenix Police Department

Honoree Sargent Virginia Bolenbaugh
Cadet Mason Hamas, Detective Matt Hamas and Honoree Police Assistant Madison Hamas
Chaplain Robert Fesmire
Mayor Kate Gallego
Sargent Tommy Thompson returned as the live auctioneer
Emcee Carey Peña
Phoenix Cadets
Commander Sara Garza
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
