‘Women in Blue’ Honors 3 Local Heroes
The 6th Annual Women in Blue Celebration was held Fri., Sept. 15 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort to benefit Phoenix Police Foundation. Congratulations to the three honorees and thank you for your service.
Presenting Sponsors: Motorola Solutions | Circle K | Albertsons | Safeway
Up and Comer Award Recipient: Police Assistant Madison Hamas
Elevating Women in Law Enforcement Award Recipient: Sargent Virginia Bolenbaugh
Act of Valor Award Recipient: Officer Denise Bruce-Jones
Emcee: Carey Peña
Auctioneer: Sargent Tommy Thompson
Notable Moments: Once again, the stories of valor and heroism were abundant as three special female leaders within the Phoenix Police Department were honored by the Phoenix Police Foundation. Supporters bid fiercely for one-of-a-kind experiences like “Lunch with Chief Sullivan” and “Swat Team Member for a Day” in support of the foundation’s mission.
Photos courtesy of: Bart Lambert, Phoenix Police Department