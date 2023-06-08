Visionary Leaders Campaign Culminates in Big Win for Leukemia & Lymphoma Research
The Event: Visionary of the Year Grand Finale Celebration
The Cause: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Event Date: May 20, 2023
Location: Westin Kierland Resort
Event Co-Chairs: John Gray & Hank Arens
Honored Hero: Lily Gray
Visionary of the Year Nominees: Lisa Moore (2023 Winner), Annette Tanori (2023 Runner-Up), Gia Guerra, Jazmine Cole, John Staren, Kristie Waters, Kim Duncan, Gonzalo Belloso & Elizabeth Greene
Event Sponsors: Stevens-Leinweber Construction Inc. | Lerner & Rowe Gives Back | Wealth Strategies Advisory Group | Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Dollars Raised: $540,840
Emcee: Nick Ciletti
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: After 10 weeks of fundraising by nine valley leaders who answered the call to rally support for the Arizona Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the candidates and their supporters came together for the grand finale. The evening included signature Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails, an incredible silent auction and a live auction that continued to contribute to the friendly fundraising competition between the “Visionary” candidates. The long-awaited announcement of the total raised and the leading fundraiser concluded the evening. Our congrats to Lisa Moore and all of the candidates for raising more than $540,000 in the fight against leukemia and lymphoma diseases.
Photos courtesy of Zack Szabo