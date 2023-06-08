Visionary Leaders Campaign Culminates in Big Win for Leukemia & Lymphoma Research

The Event: Visionary of the Year Grand Finale Celebration

The Cause: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Event Date: May 20, 2023

Location: Westin Kierland Resort

Event Co-Chairs: John Gray & Hank Arens

Honored Hero: Lily Gray

Visionary of the Year Nominees: Lisa Moore (2023 Winner), Annette Tanori (2023 Runner-Up), Gia Guerra, Jazmine Cole, John Staren, Kristie Waters, Kim Duncan, Gonzalo Belloso & Elizabeth Greene

Event Sponsors: Stevens-Leinweber Construction Inc. | Lerner & Rowe Gives Back | Wealth Strategies Advisory Group | Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Dollars Raised: $540,840

Emcee: Nick Ciletti

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: After 10 weeks of fundraising by nine valley leaders who answered the call to rally support for the Arizona Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the candidates and their supporters came together for the grand finale. The evening included signature Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails, an incredible silent auction and a live auction that continued to contribute to the friendly fundraising competition between the “Visionary” candidates. The long-awaited announcement of the total raised and the leading fundraiser concluded the evening. Our congrats to Lisa Moore and all of the candidates for raising more than $540,000 in the fight against leukemia and lymphoma diseases.

Photos courtesy of Zack Szabo

Visionary of the Year Candidates Lisa Moore, Gia Guerra, Annette Tanori, Jazmine Cole, John Staren, Kristie Waters, Kim Duncan & Elizabeth Greene

Honored Hero Lily Gray with her Dad & Event Co-Chair John Gray

Kristie Waters & Co-Chair Hank Arens

Visionary of the Year Lisa Moore, Honored Hero Lilly with Kaitlyn Richardson of LLS

Kaitlyn Richardon & Runner-Up Annette Tanori