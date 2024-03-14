Veterans Heritage Project Toasts to 20 Years of Storytelling
On March 2, 2024, veterans, supporters and high school students gathered at Chateau Luxe to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Veterans Heritage Project. The award-winning after-school program connects students with veterans, developing student leadership and character through the veterans sharing their first-person histories.
Presenting Sponsor: SRP
Event Chair: Kristie Ahern | Event Co-Chair: Alyssa Weems
Alumni Service Honoree: Mark McCullough
Storyteller Honoree: Rose Mattie
Dollars Raised: $125,000+
Student Emcee: Jay Jhaver
Auctioneer: Ana Aja
Notable Moments: Mark McCullough presented his powerful story of how talking with veterans as a 15-year-old molded his future. He has focused on teaching history, with particular emphasis on bringing the experience of veterans into his classroom. The evening’s event began with the presentation of colors by the Sandra Day O’Connor Air Force JROTC and a musical tribute to each of our six armed forces. As each branch of service was celebrated, veterans stood and saluted. Each of the 25 tables included at least one veteran who could share his or her experiences with the group. Frontdoors was honored to be seated at a table with a veteran pilot who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and a 95-year-old World War II veteran.
Photos courtesy of Blanka Thomas and Manish Sharma