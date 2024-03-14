Visit Molina billboard

Veterans Heritage Project Toasts to 20 Years of Storytelling

VHP Founder Barbara Hatch, Honoree Mark McCullough, Honoree Rose Mattie & Michelle DiMuro

On March 2, 2024, veterans, supporters and high school students gathered at Chateau Luxe to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Veterans Heritage Project. The award-winning after-school program connects students with veterans, developing student leadership and character through the veterans sharing their first-person histories.

Presenting Sponsor: SRP

Event Chair: Kristie Ahern | Event Co-Chair: Alyssa Weems

Alumni Service Honoree: Mark McCullough

Storyteller Honoree: Rose Mattie

Dollars Raised: $125,000+

Student Emcee: Jay Jhaver 

Auctioneer: Ana Aja

Notable Moments: Mark McCullough presented his powerful story of how talking with veterans as a 15-year-old molded his future. He has focused on teaching history, with particular emphasis on bringing the experience of veterans into his classroom. The evening’s event began with the presentation of colors by the Sandra Day O’Connor Air Force JROTC and a musical tribute to each of our six armed forces. As each branch of service was celebrated, veterans stood and saluted. Each of the 25 tables included at least one veteran who could share his or her experiences with the group. Frontdoors was honored to be seated at a table with a veteran pilot who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and a 95-year-old World War II veteran.

Photos courtesy of Blanka Thomas and Manish Sharma

Mark, Laree & Arch Rambeau
Delia & Vas Patterson
Georgann Shiely, Paulette Maslick, Pat Kolander, Sandy Lindskog, Peggy Graham, Pam Hall, Barb Pearse & Joe Shiely
Board President Kerry Ahern, Gala Chair Kristie Ahern and Executive Director Michelle DiMuro
David Upah and AZ Veterans Hall of Fame Society President COL (Ret.) Pat Little-Upah
World War II Veterans Sam Baker (age 101) and Bob Young (age 95)
Student Emcee Jay Jhaver and Hannah Nichols assisting with prize drawing
Raffle Winner Cathy Triguero with her husband Dan and their friends
Sandra Day O’Connor High School Color Guard
The VHP Board with Honorees
Guests received a special Challenge Coin to commemorate the evening
