Veterans Heritage Project Salutes ‘Stories of Service’ at Annual Gala
The Event: Saluting Stories of Service Fundraising Gala
The Cause: Veterans Heritage Project
Location: Chateau Luxe
Presenting Sponsor: SRP
Honorees: Col. James H.P. Kelsey, US Army (Retired), Storyteller Award Honoree | Justin Yeck, Alumni Service Award Honoree
Entertainment: Presentation of Colors, National Anthem & Armed Forces Service Medley performed by Arizona State University Naval ROTC & Musical Theatre of Anthem
Emcee: Avah Montgomery
Auctioneer: Ana Aja
Notable Moments: All hearts were touched by the presence of Sam Baker, the 100-year-old WWII veteran in attendance as well as the incredibly moving Armed Forces Service Medley performance. Supporters were wowed as Avah Montgomery, the poised, sharp and confident 10th grader, commanded the crowd as she guided the program as event emcee. At the core of the program was Major General Barbara G. Fast (US Army, Retired) who shared riveting stories about her time in military intelligence as the Army’s first female Deputy Chief of Staff, G2 (Intelligence) of the 2nd Armored Division.