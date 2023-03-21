Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

March 21, 2023

Veterans Heritage Project Salutes ‘Stories of Service’ at Annual Gala

Bob Dalpe, Dave Rosenfeld & Mitch Wentzel with 100-year-old veteran Sam Baker

The Event: Saluting Stories of Service Fundraising Gala

The Cause: Veterans Heritage Project

Location: Chateau Luxe

Presenting Sponsor: SRP

Honorees: Col. James H.P. Kelsey, US Army (Retired), Storyteller Award Honoree | Justin Yeck, Alumni Service Award Honoree

Entertainment: Presentation of Colors, National Anthem & Armed Forces Service Medley performed by Arizona State University Naval ROTC & Musical Theatre of Anthem

Emcee: Avah Montgomery

Auctioneer: Ana Aja

Notable Moments: All hearts were touched by the presence of Sam Baker, the 100-year-old WWII veteran in attendance as well as the incredibly moving Armed Forces Service Medley performance. Supporters were wowed as Avah Montgomery, the poised, sharp and confident 10th grader, commanded the crowd as she guided the program as event emcee. At the core of the program was Major General Barbara G. Fast (US Army, Retired) who shared riveting stories about her time in military intelligence as the Army’s first female Deputy Chief of Staff, G2 (Intelligence) of the 2nd Armored Division.

Gala Chair Flora Tromelin and Col. Aaron Heimke, US Army (Retired)
Jean & LTC Bob Jeffery, USAF (Retired)
Arch, Laree & Mark Rambeau
Kelly Montana, Pam Hall, Lonnie Lopez & Jim Hall
Debbie Ellis & Priscilla Copeland
Executive Director Michelle DiMuro, Honoree James Kelsey & Barbara Hatch
Honoree Justin Yeck & Rob Reifschneider
David Upah, President Pat Little-Upah, Joan Monroe & James Monroe
Elizabeth Woods & Payton Stauch
Paulette & Joe Maslick
Joe & Marci DuBois, Frank & Judy Lambert with Lauren & Jim Wilson
Musical Theater of Anthem
Thunderbird High School JROTC Color Guard
Allison Newlen, Madeline Kummeth, Montie & Jim Kelsey with Nate & Heather Kummeth
Emcee Avah Montgomery
Board Members Mike Burns, Barbara Hatch, Chet Fuller, Joshua Bonebrake, Michelle DiMuro, Anita Daghestani, Mitch Wentzel, Flora Tromelin, Kerry Ahern, Shelly Yeck & Beth Johnson
Lauren Quinlan with Student Volunteers Kacie & Kennedy Keller & Artemis Kupersmith
