Dec. 14, 2023

Veterans and Longtime Supporters Honored at Annual VMLC Heroes Patriotic Luncheon

Mike Broomhead, VMLC CEO Tom Eisiminger, Bud Woodall, Terry Araman, Pete Tsinnijinnie, Sandra Harris, Kelsea Peterson & Joel Barthelemy of GlobalMed

On Nov. 7, 2023, the Veterans Medical Leadership Council (VMLC) hosted its 21st Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon at the Arizona Biltmore Resort to honor several living legends who have proudly served our country. 

Presenting Sponsor: GlobalMed

Event Chair: George Bliss

Honorary Chair: Martin Harvier

Honorees: Ollie Babbitts (Army / WWII) | Bud Woodall (Navy / Korea) | Terry Araman (Army / Vietnam) | Pete Tsinnijinnie (Army / Desert Storm & Cold War) | Kelsea Peterson (Army National Guard / Post 9/11) | Sandra Harris (USAF / Post 9/11) | Mike Broomhead (Civilian)

Tom Browning Community Heroes Award: MD Helicopters

Keynote Speaker: Colonel Kim “KC” Campbell 

Entertainment: April Manchester-Miller & Valley Youth Theatre artists

Notable Moments: Attendees of the event were greeted outside of the Arizona Biltmore with incredible birds of prey and team members from the Arizona Raptor Center, an organization dedicated to the conservation of raptors. During the touching and emotional program, Col. KC Campbell, a retired USAF veteran and recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism, spoke about her near-death experience while deployed in Baghdad, Iraq. Campbell successfully landed her battle-damaged aircraft after an intense close air support mission. All who attended were moved by each story of heroism shared in the days leading up to Veterans Day.  

Photos Courtesy of Marion Cartland

George Bliss, VMLC Luncheon Chairman
Keynote speaker Col. Kim “KC” Campbell
Members of the American Rosie the Riveter Association
Members of the Cowgirls Historical Foundation
Gold Star Mothers & Wives
VMLC Councilmember Arni Cook with CEO Tom Eisiminger
Honor Guard
April Manchester-Miller & Valley Youth Theatre artists
