‘Under the Stars’ Gala for Camp Patrick Announces New Scholarship Program

The Event: Under the Stars with Camp Patrick

The Cause: Camp Patrick

Event Date: March 4, 2023

Location: Papago Golf Club

Event Co-Chairs: Katie & Tommy Reeve

Honorees: Sanderson Ford | Gabe Castillo & Marshall Sanderson

Title Sponsor: Sanderson Ford

Dollars Raised: $170,000

Entertainment: Canyon Walls Band

Emcee: April Warnecke

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: Camp Patrick, a free sleepaway camp for children living with spina bifida, kicked off their ‘Under the Stars’ gala with camper Marshall Sanderson performing a comedy skit that received laughs from all in attendance. Marshall would later join Gabe Castillo as they were spotlighted and surprised with being named the first-ever Camp Patrick scholarship recipients. The new scholarship program, unveiled at the event, offers graduating senior campers tuition funds to be used for grade school, community college, university or day-program support.

Photos courtesy of Cindy Joiner

The Volunteer of the Year Award Recipients

Patrick Reeve with Anna Aja

Colorful Camp Patrick cornhole boards and Lectric eBikes were up for auction!

Canyon Walls Band