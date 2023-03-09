‘Under the Stars’ Gala for Camp Patrick Announces New Scholarship Program
The Event: Under the Stars with Camp Patrick
The Cause: Camp Patrick
Event Date: March 4, 2023
Location: Papago Golf Club
Event Co-Chairs: Katie & Tommy Reeve
Honorees: Sanderson Ford | Gabe Castillo & Marshall Sanderson
Title Sponsor: Sanderson Ford
Dollars Raised: $170,000
Entertainment: Canyon Walls Band
Emcee: April Warnecke
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Notable Moments: Camp Patrick, a free sleepaway camp for children living with spina bifida, kicked off their ‘Under the Stars’ gala with camper Marshall Sanderson performing a comedy skit that received laughs from all in attendance. Marshall would later join Gabe Castillo as they were spotlighted and surprised with being named the first-ever Camp Patrick scholarship recipients. The new scholarship program, unveiled at the event, offers graduating senior campers tuition funds to be used for grade school, community college, university or day-program support.
Photos courtesy of Cindy Joiner