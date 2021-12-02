Trends Charitable Fund Gala Returns, Honors Tim Braun and 10 Valley Philanthropists

Trendsetter Honorees Ruby Farias, Ronnie Kiefer, Tracey Lytle, Sally Odergard, Diane O’Malley, Lisa Portigal, Kristen Sandquist, Robin Snyder, Stacie Stephenson & Sandra Wilken

The Event: An Evening of Trends Gala

The Cause: TGen via Trends Charitable Fund

Event Date: October 23, 2021

Location: Omni Montelucia Resort

Event Co-Chairs: Beth McRae & Oscar De las salas

Entertainment: The evening program opened with Fosse-inspired dancers in white fringe and featured Rico DeLargo as the after-party entertainer

Emcee: Lin Sue Flood

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Décor & Florals: White House Design Studio

Honorees: The 2021 Trendsetters are Ruby Farias, Ronnie Kiefer, Tracey Lytle, Sally Odegard, Lisa Portigal, Diane O’Malley, Kristen Sandquist, Robin Snyder, Stacie J. Stephenson and Sandra Wilken. 2021 Fabulous Phoenician ­– Tim Braun

Presenting Sponsor: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Richard Stephenson

A Notable Moment: Sylvia and Joe Shoen offered a $100,000 match for the evening’s paddle raise as Sylvia shared her personal journey with a serious cancer diagnosis and the role TGen played in her recovery.

Photos courtesy of Sally & Peter Krzykos

Co-Chairs Oscar De las salas & Beth McRae

Honoree Tim Braun with granddaughter Lauren Kline

Sylvia Shoen & Sandy Magruder

Ron Erickson & Nancy Hanley Erickson

Charlie, Barbara & Holly Dunlap

Carol & Jim Cook