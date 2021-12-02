Trends Charitable Fund Gala Returns, Honors Tim Braun and 10 Valley Philanthropists
Trendsetter Honorees Ruby Farias, Ronnie Kiefer, Tracey Lytle, Sally Odergard, Diane O’Malley, Lisa Portigal, Kristen Sandquist, Robin Snyder, Stacie Stephenson & Sandra Wilken
The Event: An Evening of Trends Gala
The Cause: TGen via Trends Charitable Fund
Event Date: October 23, 2021
Location: Omni Montelucia Resort
Event Co-Chairs: Beth McRae & Oscar De las salas
Entertainment: The evening program opened with Fosse-inspired dancers in white fringe and featured Rico DeLargo as the after-party entertainer
Emcee: Lin Sue Flood
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Décor & Florals: White House Design Studio
Honorees: The 2021 Trendsetters are Ruby Farias, Ronnie Kiefer, Tracey Lytle, Sally Odegard, Lisa Portigal, Diane O’Malley, Kristen Sandquist, Robin Snyder, Stacie J. Stephenson and Sandra Wilken. 2021 Fabulous Phoenician – Tim Braun
Presenting Sponsor: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Richard Stephenson
A Notable Moment: Sylvia and Joe Shoen offered a $100,000 match for the evening’s paddle raise as Sylvia shared her personal journey with a serious cancer diagnosis and the role TGen played in her recovery.
Photos courtesy of Sally & Peter Krzykos