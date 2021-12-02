Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Dec. 2, 2021

Trends Charitable Fund Gala Returns, Honors Tim Braun and 10 Valley Philanthropists

Trendsetter Honorees Ruby Farias, Ronnie Kiefer, Tracey Lytle, Sally Odergard, Diane O’Malley, Lisa Portigal, Kristen Sandquist, Robin Snyder, Stacie Stephenson & Sandra Wilken

The Event: An Evening of Trends Gala

The Cause: TGen via Trends Charitable Fund

Event Date: October 23, 2021

Location: Omni Montelucia Resort

 Event Co-Chairs: Beth McRae & Oscar De las salas

Entertainment: The evening program opened with Fosse-inspired dancers in white fringe and featured Rico DeLargo as the after-party entertainer

 Emcee: Lin Sue Flood

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

 Décor & Florals: White House Design Studio

Honorees: The 2021 Trendsetters are Ruby Farias, Ronnie Kiefer, Tracey Lytle, Sally Odegard, Lisa Portigal, Diane O’Malley, Kristen Sandquist, Robin Snyder, Stacie J. Stephenson and Sandra Wilken. 2021 Fabulous Phoenician ­– Tim Braun

Presenting Sponsor: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Richard Stephenson

A Notable Moment: Sylvia and Joe Shoen offered a $100,000 match for the evening’s paddle raise as Sylvia shared her personal journey with a serious cancer diagnosis and the role TGen played in her recovery.  

Photos courtesy of Sally & Peter Krzykos

  • Co-Chairs Oscar De las salas & Beth McRae
  • Honoree Tim Braun with granddaughter Lauren Kline
  • Sylvia Shoen & Sandy Magruder
  • Ron Erickson & Nancy Hanley Erickson
  • Charlie, Barbara & Holly Dunlap
  • Carol & Jim Cook
  • Michael & Suzanne Eder with Heather Wagenhals
  • Audrey & Charlie Alfano

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Recent Stories

Award-Winning Celebrity Designer Michael Costello to Visit the Valley

Award-Winning Celebrity Designer Michael Costello to Visit the Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Receive Surprise Devin Booker Grant at ‘Live & Local’ Event

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Receive Surprise Devin Booker Grant at ‘Live & Local’ Event

‘Wet Your Whiskers’ Pawty Raises Funds for Fearless Kitty Rescue

‘Wet Your Whiskers’ Pawty Raises Funds for Fearless Kitty Rescue

Florence Crittenton Services and Chicanos Por La Causa join forces

Florence Crittenton Services and Chicanos Por La Causa join forces

Back to Top