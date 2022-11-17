Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

Nov. 17, 2022

Treffpunkt Says ‘Ja’ to German Culture

Carolin Gey & Paul Shoen

The Event: 2nd Annual Treffpunkt Fundraiser

The Cause: Treffpunkt

Event Date: November 4, 2022

Location: The private home of the Shoen Family in Paradise Valley

Event Chair: Carolin Gey and Christa & Michael Shoen

Special Guests: The Honorable Stephan Schneider | General Consul of Germany in Los Angeles & Dieter Bollmann | Executive Director, German American Chamber of Commerce West AZ Chapter

Event Sponsors: My First Nest Egg, Condor Airlines, Molina Fine Jewelers, DasFotoHaus, FCT Strategies, LLC & Klett World Languages

Reception Entertainment: Opera Singer Anna-Lisa Hackett | Accompanist Dr. Jeremy Peterman | Jazz band led by William Doc Jones | Magician Robert Ray 

Catering: Chef Thomas S. Schaefer, Executive Chef / Zum Treffpunkt

Notable Moments: The exclusive event delighted all guests with the beautiful performances of Anna-Lisa Hackett, Robert Ray and the jazz band led by William Doc Jones. Michael Shoen gave an incredible tour of his home and the beautiful art that he has collected over the years. Chef Thomas F. Schaefer, Executive Chef of the Zum Treffpunkt German restaurant located in Scottsdale, offered a delicious selection of German, Swiss and Austrian dishes. The event concluded with a fun raffle drawing, raising funds for the continuation and growth of programs that promote German language as well as German, Austrian and Swiss culture.

Photos courtesy of Claudia Johnstone / DasFotoHaus

Treffpunkt President Carolin Gey with Hosts Christa & Michael Shoen
Dieter Bollmann, Executive Director of the German American Chamber of Commerce West AZ Chapter
Christian Cirillo & Jake Weinberg
Caroline Gey and Rosalinda Freeman
Annemarie Haenfler
Chef Thomas Schaefer and his Team
Fabulous Austrian Chocolate & Black Forest Cakes

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

From Frontdoors Magazine

Tea Time in the Valley

Tea Time in the Valley

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

The Heart of Holiday Hosting

The Heart of Holiday Hosting

Back to Top