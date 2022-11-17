Treffpunkt Says ‘Ja’ to German Culture

The Event: 2nd Annual Treffpunkt Fundraiser

The Cause: Treffpunkt

Event Date: November 4, 2022

Location: The private home of the Shoen Family in Paradise Valley

Event Chair: Carolin Gey and Christa & Michael Shoen

Special Guests: The Honorable Stephan Schneider | General Consul of Germany in Los Angeles & Dieter Bollmann | Executive Director, German American Chamber of Commerce West AZ Chapter

Event Sponsors: My First Nest Egg, Condor Airlines, Molina Fine Jewelers, DasFotoHaus, FCT Strategies, LLC & Klett World Languages

Reception Entertainment: Opera Singer Anna-Lisa Hackett | Accompanist Dr. Jeremy Peterman | Jazz band led by William Doc Jones | Magician Robert Ray

Catering: Chef Thomas S. Schaefer, Executive Chef / Zum Treffpunkt

Notable Moments: The exclusive event delighted all guests with the beautiful performances of Anna-Lisa Hackett, Robert Ray and the jazz band led by William Doc Jones. Michael Shoen gave an incredible tour of his home and the beautiful art that he has collected over the years. Chef Thomas F. Schaefer, Executive Chef of the Zum Treffpunkt German restaurant located in Scottsdale, offered a delicious selection of German, Swiss and Austrian dishes. The event concluded with a fun raffle drawing, raising funds for the continuation and growth of programs that promote German language as well as German, Austrian and Swiss culture.

Photos courtesy of Claudia Johnstone / DasFotoHaus

Treffpunkt President Carolin Gey with Hosts Christa & Michael Shoen

Dieter Bollmann, Executive Director of the German American Chamber of Commerce West AZ Chapter

Christian Cirillo & Jake Weinberg

Caroline Gey and Rosalinda Freeman

Annemarie Haenfler

Chef Thomas Schaefer and his Team