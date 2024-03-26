‘Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars’ Honors Moffett Family, Youth of the Year
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona celebrated its annual ‘Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars’ event on March 2, 2024, at the Westin Kierland Resort. Guest donned sneakers with their finest, a very welcome dress code for all!
Title Sponsor: Amplify Capital Advisors
Co-Chairs: Jody Sarchett & Basil Zaidi
Honorees: The Moffett Family & Crescent Crown Distributing
Emcee: Tom Ring
Entertainment: The Pickup Lines
Notable Moments: The gala honored Bubba & Blair Moffett and Crescent Crown Distributing for their longtime commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley and many other local organizations. The program also recognized 12 outstanding Club teens, the “Youth of the Year.” These Boys & Girls Club members have overcome incredible obstacles to succeed and shared their inspirational stories. In addition to hearing from the Youth of the Year representatives, guests enjoyed a large silent auction of items, including concert experiences, high-end jewelry, restaurant experiences, sports memorabilia and an animated live auction of world-class vacations and items bidders can’t find anywhere else.
Photos courtesy of Mark Skalny for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley