March 26, 2024

‘Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars’ Honors Moffett Family, Youth of the Year

Stars Gala Boys and Girls Clubs AZ 2024 Corporate Photography by Mark Skalny 1-888-658-3686 www.markskalnyphotography.com

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona celebrated its annual ‘Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars’ event on March 2, 2024, at the Westin Kierland Resort. Guest donned sneakers with their finest, a very welcome dress code for all!

Title Sponsor: Amplify Capital Advisors 

Co-Chairs:  Jody Sarchett & Basil Zaidi  

Honorees:  The Moffett Family & Crescent Crown Distributing

Emcee: Tom Ring

Entertainment: The Pickup Lines

Notable Moments: The gala honored Bubba & Blair Moffett and Crescent Crown Distributing for their longtime commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley and many other local organizations. The program also recognized 12 outstanding Club teens, the “Youth of the Year.” These Boys & Girls Club members have overcome incredible obstacles to succeed and shared their inspirational stories. In addition to hearing from the Youth of the Year representatives, guests enjoyed a large silent auction of items, including concert experiences, high-end jewelry, restaurant experiences, sports memorabilia and an animated live auction of world-class vacations and items bidders can’t find anywhere else.

Photos courtesy of Mark Skalny for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

Debbie Costaldo, Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks Branch Youth of the Year Alessandra Mendoza, Derrick Hall & Cullen Maxey
Jacqueline Metcalf, Bob Shippy, Samantha Shippy Mangione & Skye Shippy
Veronica & Paul Penzone
Andrew & Murphy Leger
Jeff & Susan Pavone
The Team from Nexa Mortgage Group
Matthew, Rachel & Joseph Richardson
Patrick & Megan Epum
Co-Chairs Jody Sarchett & Basil Zaidi
2024 Youth of the Year Yarieliz Lopez
Youth of the Year Candidates Bryan Rivas, Desiree Aguilar, Alessandra Mendoza, Andrea Rubal, Brayan Roque, Layla Zamora, Orlando Cooper, Elizabeth Ray, Kyjai Wilson, Miley Hawkins, Yarieliz Lopez & Michael Crawford
