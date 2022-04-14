‘The Soaring Twenties’ Reaches New Heights for Childsplay

The Event: World of Wonder Gala 2022 – The Soaring Twenties

The Cause: Childsplay

Event Date: April 2, 2022

Location: The SRP PERA Club

Event Chair: Ruby Farias

Entertainment: Aerialist Turiya Chavez, The David Paonessa Trio and singers Luz Navarro & Tommy Strawser

Event Sponsors: Billie Jo & Judd Herberger, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Fennemore Craig, KMPG, SRP, Lewis Roca, Snell & Wilmer, Roxx Vodka, Breakthru Beverage Group, Four Peaks Brewing Company, Alphagraphics, Divinity Event Productions and Hon-Dah Resort Casino. Gordon and Anne Waggoner were the Dinner Wine Sponsors.

Notable Moments: Childsplay celebrated 45 years of bringing imagination and wonder to children at their World of Wonder gala. On a delightful Arizona night, guests enjoyed passed bites and signature cocktails al fresco at the SRP Pera Club in Tempe. Aerialist Turiya Chavez wowed the crowd while attendees chatted and browsed the silent auction. They then transitioned indoors, where Childsplay actors Luz Navarro and Tommy Strawser entertained guests with heartfelt songs. Dwayne Hartford, the artistic director of Childsplay, led the paddle raise, which auctioned a walk-on role in a performance, among other things. Funds raised will support Childsplay’s Arts-in-Education programming, which provides theater to families and schools in our community.

Photos courtesy of Elena and Jim

Lance Schley & Ruby Farias

Steve Martin, Darlene Keller & Dwayne Hartford

Marcelino Quinonez, Debra K. Stevens & Jon Gentry

Robert Murillo & Tara Murnin