The Phoenix Theatre Company Honors 5 Community Leaders at ‘Applause! Gala’
The Phoenix Theatre Company held its annual Applause! Gala on Oct. 26, 2023, featuring a very special theater performance and a stunning garden dinner. This year’s theme was “Building our Legacy,” a perfect tie to the current addition being built at the theater.
Producing Sponsors: Chanen Construction | Nancy Hanley Eriksson & Ronald Eriksson | Cullum Homes Foundation
Honorary Co-Chairs: Kim Cullum & Lindsay Cullum-Colwell
Honorees: Jimmy & Nancy Walker – Lifetime Achievement Award | Chef Christopher Gross – Humanitarian Award | Lin Sue Flood – Woman Who Cares Award | Jeff Guldner – Man of Character Award | Active 20/30 Club Phoenix – Angel of the Arts Award
Dollars Raised: $800,000+
Entertainment: The Phoenix Theatre Company Artists
Notable Moments: Held on the beautiful Phoenix Theatre Company campus during a perfect fall evening, this year’s event was filled with appreciation, celebration and philanthropy. The evening began with a champagne reception, followed by custom performances for each honoree by some of The Phoenix Theatre Company’s brilliant artists and a delicious gourmet dinner. This year’s honorees included philanthropists who embody the gala’s theme, Building Our Legacy, through their work around the Valley.
Photos courtesy of Reg Madison