Nov. 30, 2023

The Phoenix Theatre Company Honors 5 Community Leaders at ‘Applause! Gala’

Honorary Co-Chairs Kim Cullum & Lindsay Cullum-Colwell

The Phoenix Theatre Company held its annual Applause! Gala on Oct. 26, 2023, featuring a very special theater performance and a stunning garden dinner. This year’s theme was “Building our Legacy,” a perfect tie to the current addition being built at the theater.  

Producing Sponsors: Chanen Construction | Nancy Hanley Eriksson & Ronald Eriksson | Cullum Homes Foundation

Honorary Co-Chairs: Kim Cullum & Lindsay Cullum-Colwell

Honorees: Jimmy & Nancy Walker – Lifetime Achievement Award | Chef Christopher Gross – Humanitarian Award | Lin Sue Flood – Woman Who Cares Award | Jeff Guldner – Man of Character Award | Active 20/30 Club Phoenix – Angel of the Arts Award

Dollars Raised: $800,000+

Entertainment: The Phoenix Theatre Company Artists

Notable Moments: Held on the beautiful Phoenix Theatre Company campus during a perfect fall evening, this year’s event was filled with appreciation, celebration and philanthropy. The evening began with a champagne reception, followed by custom performances for each honoree by some of The Phoenix Theatre Company’s brilliant artists and a delicious gourmet dinner. This year’s honorees included philanthropists who embody the gala’s theme, Building Our Legacy, through their work around the Valley. 

Photos courtesy of Reg Madison

Sandy Magruder & Lin Sue Flood
Flower & Jim Manley
Active 20-30 Club of Phoenix members
Michael Barnard, Carol Poore, Darlene Keller-Price, Vincent VanVleet with Clair & Chris Natale
Honorees Jimmy & Nancy Walker
Marisa Butler & Larry Read present Jeff Guldner with his Man of Character award
Christopher Gross being honored during cast performance
Phoenix Theatre Company artists
