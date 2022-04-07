‘The pARTy’ Returns in Support of the Phoenix Art Museum
The Event: The 2022 pARTy: The Show Must Go On!
The Cause: Phoenix Art Museum
Event Date: March 26, 2022
Location: Phoenix Art Museum
Co-chairs: Tess Loo, Sally Odegard & Ann Siner
Dollars Raised: $900,000+
Entertainment: Circus-inspired performances delighted guests throughout the evening
Notable Moments: The 2022 pARTy celebrated the legacy and artwork of Philip C. Curtis with a “pop-up” special exhibition of his works, including an event theme honoring the whimsical nature of his surrealist creations. Guests were greeted by acrobatic performers at the museum entrance courtyard, during the cocktail reception in the Dorrance Sculpture Garden and during dinner. Attendees and museum benefactors enjoyed a luxe three-course meal followed by a lively dance floor scene. Popcorn was ever-present throughout the evening in the event fare and decor!
Photos courtesy of Haute Media