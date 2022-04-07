‘The pARTy’ Returns in Support of the Phoenix Art Museum

The Event: The 2022 pARTy: The Show Must Go On!

The Cause: Phoenix Art Museum

Event Date: March 26, 2022

Location: Phoenix Art Museum

Co-chairs: Tess Loo, Sally Odegard & Ann Siner

Dollars Raised: $900,000+

Entertainment: Circus-inspired performances delighted guests throughout the evening

Notable Moments: The 2022 pARTy celebrated the legacy and artwork of Philip C. Curtis with a “pop-up” special exhibition of his works, including an event theme honoring the whimsical nature of his surrealist creations. Guests were greeted by acrobatic performers at the museum entrance courtyard, during the cocktail reception in the Dorrance Sculpture Garden and during dinner. Attendees and museum benefactors enjoyed a luxe three-course meal followed by a lively dance floor scene. Popcorn was ever-present throughout the evening in the event fare and decor!

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Jennifer Luce & Ann Siner Jordan Rose & Tess Loo

Sally Odegard, Mark Koenig & Meredith von Arentschildt

Andrew Craft, Philip J. Curtis & Lori Ann Stevens

Lisa Shapiro, Chrissy Sayare & Lauri Termansen Laurie & Drew Brown

Matt Magee, Matthew Boland & Donna Johnson

Michiel & Jennifer Schuitemaker Jennifer Moser & Oscar De las salas on the dance floor

Lisa & Blair Portigal

Cheryl Londen & Nate Sandoval

Carter Emerson, Libby Cohen, Susan Emerson, Joel Cohen, Ron Eriksson, Nancy Hanley Eriksson, Pat Petznick Wick & Mike Wick

The pARTy decor