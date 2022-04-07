Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

April 7, 2022

‘The pARTy’ Returns in Support of the Phoenix Art Museum

Diana & Mark Feldman

The Event: The 2022 pARTy: The Show Must Go On!

The Cause: Phoenix Art Museum

Event Date: March 26, 2022

Location: Phoenix Art Museum

Co-chairs: Tess Loo, Sally Odegard & Ann Siner

Dollars Raised: $900,000+

Entertainment: Circus-inspired performances delighted guests throughout the evening

Notable Moments:  The 2022 pARTy celebrated the legacy and artwork of Philip C. Curtis with a “pop-up” special exhibition of his works, including an event theme honoring the whimsical nature of his surrealist creations. Guests were greeted by acrobatic performers at the museum entrance courtyard, during the cocktail reception in the Dorrance Sculpture Garden and during dinner. Attendees and museum benefactors enjoyed a luxe three-course meal followed by a lively dance floor scene. Popcorn was ever-present throughout the evening in the event fare and decor! 

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Jennifer Luce & Ann Siner
Jordan Rose & Tess Loo
Sally Odegard, Mark Koenig & Meredith von Arentschildt
Andrew Craft, Philip J. Curtis & Lori Ann Stevens
Lisa Shapiro, Chrissy Sayare & Lauri Termansen
Laurie & Drew Brown
Matt Magee, Matthew Boland & Donna Johnson
Michiel & Jennifer Schuitemaker
Jennifer Moser & Oscar De las salas on the dance floor
Lisa & Blair Portigal
Cheryl Londen & Nate Sandoval
Carter Emerson, Libby Cohen, Susan Emerson, Joel Cohen, Ron Eriksson, Nancy Hanley Eriksson, Pat Petznick Wick & Mike Wick
The pARTy decor
Circus-inspired Entertainment

