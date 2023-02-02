Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

Feb. 2, 2023

The pARTy Celebrates Geoffrey Beene, Raises $900,000 for Phoenix Art Museum

Jeremy Mikolajczak, Jeff & Patsy Tarr, Helen Jean and Ellen & Howard Katz

The Event: The pARTy

The Cause: Phoenix Art Museum

Event Date: January 28, 2023

Location: Phoenix Art Museum

2023 pARTy Chairs: Ellen & Howard Katz

Co-Chairs: Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance | Carole & Arte Moreno | Dionne & F. Francis Najafi | Judy & Don Opartny | Sue & Bud Selig

Honoree: Patsy Tarr

Dollars Raised: $900,000

Featured Exhibit: MOVE: The Modern Cut of Geoffrey Beene

Catering: M Culinary

Notable Moments: The energy and excitement for The pARTy was incredible as guests were greeted with champagne and colorful bites as they entered into the heart of the Phoenix Art Museum. The long wait to see the museum’s newest collection of Geoffrey Beene fashions was over! The inspiration from the collection and Beene’s career in New York was carried into every aspect of decor and the menu served in Cummings Great Hall. The biggest hit? The french fries served with individual cups of ketchup! Honoree Patsy Tarr gave the sweetest remarks as she looked up to see her Beene collection on display. The post party included dessert, after-dinner drinks and dancing as the good vibes continued late into the night. 

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Howard & Ellen Katz
Blair & Lisa Portigal
Kelly & Steve Ellman
Bill Pope & Sally Odegard
Libby & Joel Cohen
Ina Kort & Dr. James Kort with Hong & Doris Ong
Yefim & Miriam Sukham
Don & Judy Opartny with Alice & James Bazlen
Ana Tello, Oscar De las salas & Vanessa Ruiz
Cynthia & Martin Galbut with Hong & Doris Ong
