The pARTy Celebrates Geoffrey Beene, Raises $900,000 for Phoenix Art Museum
The Event: The pARTy
The Cause: Phoenix Art Museum
Event Date: January 28, 2023
Location: Phoenix Art Museum
2023 pARTy Chairs: Ellen & Howard Katz
Co-Chairs: Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance | Carole & Arte Moreno | Dionne & F. Francis Najafi | Judy & Don Opartny | Sue & Bud Selig
Honoree: Patsy Tarr
Dollars Raised: $900,000
Featured Exhibit: MOVE: The Modern Cut of Geoffrey Beene
Catering: M Culinary
Notable Moments: The energy and excitement for The pARTy was incredible as guests were greeted with champagne and colorful bites as they entered into the heart of the Phoenix Art Museum. The long wait to see the museum’s newest collection of Geoffrey Beene fashions was over! The inspiration from the collection and Beene’s career in New York was carried into every aspect of decor and the menu served in Cummings Great Hall. The biggest hit? The french fries served with individual cups of ketchup! Honoree Patsy Tarr gave the sweetest remarks as she looked up to see her Beene collection on display. The post party included dessert, after-dinner drinks and dancing as the good vibes continued late into the night.
Photos courtesy of Haute Media