Nov. 16, 2023

Teen Lifeline ‘Connections of Hope’ Gala Shines a Light on Teen Suicide Prevention

Co-Chairs Shelby Swihart & Jen Reid

The 2023 Connections of Hope Gala: Dreaming of a Future with No Suicide benefiting Teen Lifeline was held on Oct. 14, 2023, at the Arizona Biltmore Resort. 

Title Sponsor: Molina Fine Jewelers

Co-Chairs: Jen Reid & Shelby Swihart

Honorees: David Allred

Dollars Raised: $644,000 

Entertainment: Tia Penny | DJ HartBreaks

Emcee: Danielle Lerner

Auctioneer: Yve Rojas

Notable Moments: The event marked a tribute to the philanthropic efforts of David Allred, president of Douglas Allred Company and advocate for many initiatives from veteran services to youth healthcare. The program featured compelling stories shared by Teen Lifeline peer counselors Bhavya and Ella. Supporters bid away during the silent auction and dynamic live auction, were entertained by teen singer/songwriter Tia Penny and let loose at a lively after-party with DJ HartBreaks.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Honoree David Allred
Lana Breen & Mandy Purcell
Teen Peer Counselors Bhavya & Ella
Danielle Lerner
Yve Rojas
Tia Penny
Teen Lifeline executive director Michelle Moorhead
DJ HartBreaks

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Cover Story: Brick by Brick

Kitchen Doors: Chef Cory Oppold Sets a Course for Fine Dining

10 Questions With… Jim Brickman

