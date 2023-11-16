Teen Lifeline ‘Connections of Hope’ Gala Shines a Light on Teen Suicide Prevention
The 2023 Connections of Hope Gala: Dreaming of a Future with No Suicide benefiting Teen Lifeline was held on Oct. 14, 2023, at the Arizona Biltmore Resort.
Title Sponsor: Molina Fine Jewelers
Co-Chairs: Jen Reid & Shelby Swihart
Honorees: David Allred
Dollars Raised: $644,000
Entertainment: Tia Penny | DJ HartBreaks
Emcee: Danielle Lerner
Auctioneer: Yve Rojas
Notable Moments: The event marked a tribute to the philanthropic efforts of David Allred, president of Douglas Allred Company and advocate for many initiatives from veteran services to youth healthcare. The program featured compelling stories shared by Teen Lifeline peer counselors Bhavya and Ella. Supporters bid away during the silent auction and dynamic live auction, were entertained by teen singer/songwriter Tia Penny and let loose at a lively after-party with DJ HartBreaks.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios