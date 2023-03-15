Teach For America Dinner Spotlights 2 Teachers Who Returned to Their Roots

The Event: The 2023 Phoenix Celebration Dinner

The Cause: Teach For America Phoenix

Event Date: March 2, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Honorees: Bank of America

Title Sponsor: Jack & Vianne Kucera

Dollars Raised: $867,000

Notable Moment: The two teachers spotlighted at the 2023 dinner event were surprised with letters of appreciation written by their students. Each was selected because they are first-year teachers working in the schools they once attended, and where they were taught by Teach For America teachers. The audience witnessed firsthand the full-circle moments as the former teachers, who are now their colleagues, read the touching and funny thank-you letters they collected from their students for all to enjoy.

Photos courtesy of Studio 3 Images, LLC.

Steve Erickson with Vianne & Jack Kucera and Lauren Arndt

Benito Almanza & Sally Gnirk of Bank of America

Brad Vynalek & Jenny Holsman Tetreault

John Graham, Doug Tymins & David Reese

Fred Pakis & Rebecca Pierson

Jason Catanese with his former student Nathan Martinez Rubio & Jessica Verdugo Lopez with her former teacher Olivia Allpress

Teach For America Corps Members

Teach For America Alumni