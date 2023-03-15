Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

March 15, 2023

Teach For America Dinner Spotlights 2 Teachers Who Returned to Their Roots

Teach For America corps members and alumni

The Event: The 2023 Phoenix Celebration Dinner

The Cause: Teach For America Phoenix

Event Date: March 2, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Honorees: Bank of America

Title Sponsor: Jack & Vianne Kucera

Dollars Raised: $867,000 

Notable Moment: The two teachers spotlighted at the 2023 dinner event were surprised with letters of appreciation written by their students. Each was selected because they are first-year teachers working in the schools they once attended, and where they were taught by Teach For America teachers. The audience witnessed firsthand the full-circle moments as the former teachers, who are now their colleagues, read the touching and funny thank-you letters they collected from their students for all to enjoy.

Photos courtesy of Studio 3 Images, LLC.

Steve Erickson with Vianne & Jack Kucera and Lauren Arndt
Benito Almanza & Sally Gnirk of Bank of America
Brad Vynalek & Jenny Holsman Tetreault
John Graham, Doug Tymins & David Reese
Fred Pakis & Rebecca Pierson
Jason Catanese with his former student Nathan Martinez Rubio & Jessica Verdugo Lopez with her former teacher Olivia Allpress
Teach For America Corps Members
Teach For America Alumni
Alumna teacher Lauren Hawks went home with donated school supplies.

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

From the Road: Incomparable

From the Road: Incomparable

10 Questions With… Alice Cooper

10 Questions With… Alice Cooper

Next Doors: Forging New Paths

Next Doors: Forging New Paths

A Second Chance at Helpings Café

A Second Chance at Helpings Café

Back to Top