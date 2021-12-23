Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Dec. 23, 2021

Supporters ‘Saddle Up’ for Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

David & Diana Smith with Virginia Korte

The Event: Saddle Up II

The Cause: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

Event Date: October 16, 2021

Location: Alfresco in the Museum Courtyard

Event Chair: Stephanie Johnson

Entertainment: Clay D. Jenkinson, Edward S. Curtis portrayer and the band Daisy Train

Leading Sponsors: Northern Trust, Prestige Cleaners and Sunflower Bank

Notable Moment: Guests were welcome to enjoy the Edward S. Curtis exhibit in the museum after it was prefaced by the portrayer as part of the event festivities. 

Photos courtesy of Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

Stephanie Johnson with Howie & Frankie Alper
  • Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega & Jinger Richardson
  • Mary Meyer & Stephanie Johnston
Clay D. Jenkinson portraying Edward S. Curtis
Dinner Under the Stars in the Courtyard
The band Daisy Train

