Supporters ‘Saddle Up’ for Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
The Event: Saddle Up II
The Cause: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
Event Date: October 16, 2021
Location: Alfresco in the Museum Courtyard
Event Chair: Stephanie Johnson
Entertainment: Clay D. Jenkinson, Edward S. Curtis portrayer and the band Daisy Train
Leading Sponsors: Northern Trust, Prestige Cleaners and Sunflower Bank
Notable Moment: Guests were welcome to enjoy the Edward S. Curtis exhibit in the museum after it was prefaced by the portrayer as part of the event festivities.
Photos courtesy of Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
