Nov. 9, 2023

Students Strut at GateWay Community College ‘Runway to Success’

Veronica Penzone, Liset Meruelo & Jericea Gutierrez

GateWay Community College put on its annual “Runway to Success” fashion show on Sept. 29, 2023, at The Clayton House. The unique event displays the incredible stories of student success that represent the unique degrees offered at the college.  

Event Chair: Lisa Andrus

Presenting Sponsor: Hye Tech

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye 

Entertainment: Dizzie Ramsey & The Just ENERGY Entertainment Dancers

Notable Moments: The vibrant crowd enjoyed a silent auction on the patio of the Clayton House while sipping cocktails on the warm evening before entering the event space, which featured a fabulous runway through the middle of the room. From sheet metal and plumbing journeymen to meat cutting and beauty and wellness, students and graduates wore their “uniforms” with cheers from the audience. The live auction item hit of the night was a custom trailer grill that caused a fantastic bidding war. The winner? Chef Joey Maggiore of The Sicilian Butcher and Hash Kitchen! 

Zach Lytle, Tiffany House & Gary Jackson
Oscar De las salas, Rita Mouchi, Christina Hoble & Lindsey Feoly
Kristin Gubse, Leia Wilson, Liz Csikar & Juliane Roybal
Jesse Rosener, Brooke Harrison & David Silva
Andy Lenartz, Dany Fisher, Michael Bryant & Lynn Urnett
Erik & Stephanie Johnson with Kathryn Decker
Tabby Hatfield & Jessie Goodman
Andrea Moreno, John Wirtjes, Kim Clark & Charlene Vasquez
GateWay Community College President Amy Diaz & Bali Gill
Tom Nerini & Ann Blatte
Event Chair Lisa Andrus
Success stories on the runway
The entire cast of student participants

