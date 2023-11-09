Students Strut at GateWay Community College ‘Runway to Success’
GateWay Community College put on its annual “Runway to Success” fashion show on Sept. 29, 2023, at The Clayton House. The unique event displays the incredible stories of student success that represent the unique degrees offered at the college.
Event Chair: Lisa Andrus
Presenting Sponsor: Hye Tech
Emcee: Carey Peña
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Entertainment: Dizzie Ramsey & The Just ENERGY Entertainment Dancers
Notable Moments: The vibrant crowd enjoyed a silent auction on the patio of the Clayton House while sipping cocktails on the warm evening before entering the event space, which featured a fabulous runway through the middle of the room. From sheet metal and plumbing journeymen to meat cutting and beauty and wellness, students and graduates wore their “uniforms” with cheers from the audience. The live auction item hit of the night was a custom trailer grill that caused a fantastic bidding war. The winner? Chef Joey Maggiore of The Sicilian Butcher and Hash Kitchen!