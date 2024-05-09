Visit Valleywise Health Foundation

May 9, 2024

Steampunk-Themed ‘Plated & Staged’ Features ‘Mad Hatter’ Preview at Herberger Theater Center

Co-Chairs Becky Gonzalez & Dawn Hart

The Herberger Theater Center hosted its annual Plated & Staged event on April 21, 2024. Guests started the evening at the theater and concluded at the evening’s participating restaurants.

Co-Chairs: Becky Gonzalez & Dawn Hart

Presenting Sponsors: Billie Jo Herberger | Porsche of North Scottsdale | The Herberger DelCastillo Family in Memory of Judd Herberger | Perkins Coie | Snell & Wilmer | Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona | Debra & Jim Larson | Morris Hall PLLC | Printing Solutions

Participating Restaurants: First & Last | Carcara |The Farish House | Aftermath | Phoenix Campo Italian Bistro & Bar | Humble Bistro | Hearth ’61 at Mountain Shadows | Citizen Public House | Paul Martin’s | Latha | Fresh from the Kitchen | Mancuso’s | Canal Club | The Capital Grille Scottsdale | Arcadia Farms Café | Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen | Pa’La | The Mick | LON’s at the Hermosa Inn | Arboleda | Sel | Call Her Martina

AuctioneerBrett Higgins

Notable Moments: Supporters enjoyed a creative, culinary-inspired evening supporting the Herberger Theater’s youth education and community engagement programs. After a cocktail hour at the theater featuring a silent and live auction, guests got a sneak peek at the world premiere of “Mad Hatter: The Musical.” After the performance, the big reveal to find out where each “table sponsor” and their guests would be dining at was announced from stage. From there, everyone headed to one of 23 restaurants for a three-course meal paired with wine for an intimate evening with friends while supporting the arts!

Photos courtesy of Aubrianna Stough

Pat Watts, Bea Rocklin & Justine Hurry
Edward & Karin Aldama
Duane & Ashley Winkle
Roya & Gary Kirby, Marcia Guerrant, Michael Smith, Barbara Ondrasek (top row) with Roger DelCastillo & Holly Herberger DelCastillo, Joan Herberger Zecher & Susie Goetze (bottom row)
Beth Nicastro with Gabi & Jim Hill and John Rapasky
Justin Naylor, Megan Davis, Dave Watkins & Becky Gonzalez
Victor Valdez, Vincent Connor & Rashad Chambers
Matt Franze, Jill Clark, Kipp Clark, Jennifer Franze & Tammy Honnas
Mark & Marlene Mettes
Jim & Laurene Austin with Keith & Lisa Sawottke

