Visit City of Hope billboard

Dec. 21, 2023

St. Joseph’s Foundation Shines at Annual ‘Signature Event’

John Norton, Dr. Ross Bremner with Kathy & Michael Norton

St. Joseph Foundation’s fourth annual Signature Event was held under the stars on Nov. 9, 2023, at the Heard Museum. 

Presenting Sponsor: The Norton Family

Event Co-Chairs: Susan Miele & Linda Surdakowski

Emcee: Lin Sue Flood

Entertainment: Alice Tatum

Notable Moment: The organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year was held on a beautiful November evening at the Heard Museum. Guests were able to meet and mingle with doctors from Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, who hosted interactive booths in the courtyard. A delicious dinner was served while attendees learned more about the organization’s mission and recent accomplishments. The evening capped off with an exciting live auction and music by Alice Tatum.

Photos courtesy of Preston Trauscht, Trauscht Media

Event Co-Chairs Susan Miele & Linda Surdakowski
Sara Martz, Mike Spradlin & Evie Haertl
Ellen Uhl & Lin Sue Flood
The MOMobile and newborn simulator
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Good Morning Sunshine

From Frontdoors Magazine

Bookmarked: Kristen Wilson

Bookmarked: Kristen Wilson

From the Road: Another Page

From the Road: Another Page

Charity Spotlight: Building a Better Night’s Sleep

Charity Spotlight: Building a Better Night’s Sleep

A 2<sup>nd</sup> Act: A Picture’s Worth

A 2nd Act: A Picture’s Worth

Back to Top