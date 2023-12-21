St. Joseph’s Foundation Shines at Annual ‘Signature Event’

St. Joseph Foundation’s fourth annual Signature Event was held under the stars on Nov. 9, 2023, at the Heard Museum.

Presenting Sponsor: The Norton Family

Event Co-Chairs: Susan Miele & Linda Surdakowski

Emcee: Lin Sue Flood

Entertainment: Alice Tatum

Notable Moment: The organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year was held on a beautiful November evening at the Heard Museum. Guests were able to meet and mingle with doctors from Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, who hosted interactive booths in the courtyard. A delicious dinner was served while attendees learned more about the organization’s mission and recent accomplishments. The evening capped off with an exciting live auction and music by Alice Tatum.

Photos courtesy of Preston Trauscht, Trauscht Media

Event Co-Chairs Susan Miele & Linda Surdakowski

Sara Martz, Mike Spradlin & Evie Haertl

Ellen Uhl & Lin Sue Flood

The MOMobile and newborn simulator