Nov. 22, 2022

SOUNDS Academy Raises Funds in Speakeasy Style

Forest Melton & Tony Bell

The Event: The SOUNDS Academy Speakeasy

The Cause: SOUNDS Academy

Event Date: October 22, 2022

Location: The Phoenix Zoo

Presenting Sponsor: Thrivent

Co-Chairs: Kirk Johnson & Zarinah Nadir

Dollars Raised: $35,000+

Entertainment: Student musician Sarah Pineda accompanied by Jiyoung Kim

Décor: Maya Event Co.

Caterer: Lancer Catering

Notable Moments: In speakeasy fashion, the secret location was revealed by a golden envelope with a secret password. Guests were dressed in roaring 20’s-inspired fashion, and the music was also from the 20’s era, plus pop jazz. The main stage performer, Sarah Pineda captivated the speakeasy audience with a sophisticated classical violin piece. The keynote address was given by Aqueelah Worthen, a parent of three SOUNDS Academy students. Two of her children have been recently accepted into the prestigious Phoenix Youth Symphony.

Photos courtesy of SOUNDS Academy and Ed Cole

Tareq Sarama & Hanna Nassar
Grant & Aleena Anderson
Eddie Gonzalez & Virginia Gonzalez
Dr. Aneesah Nadir & Karim Nadir
Tracyann Mains & Rhonda Weinstein
Sumaya Abdul-Quadir, Karen Hadley, Marci Hadley-Mairel, Dr. Aneesah Nadir, Elena Coassola, Sumaya Rahman, Bayyinah Muhammad & Zarinah Nadir
CEO Kirk Johnson
Aqueelah Worthen, SOUNDS Academy Parent Speaker
SOUNDS Academy students Yooni & Praise

