SOUNDS Academy Raises Funds in Speakeasy Style
The Event: The SOUNDS Academy Speakeasy
The Cause: SOUNDS Academy
Event Date: October 22, 2022
Location: The Phoenix Zoo
Presenting Sponsor: Thrivent
Co-Chairs: Kirk Johnson & Zarinah Nadir
Dollars Raised: $35,000+
Entertainment: Student musician Sarah Pineda accompanied by Jiyoung Kim
Décor: Maya Event Co.
Caterer: Lancer Catering
Notable Moments: In speakeasy fashion, the secret location was revealed by a golden envelope with a secret password. Guests were dressed in roaring 20’s-inspired fashion, and the music was also from the 20’s era, plus pop jazz. The main stage performer, Sarah Pineda captivated the speakeasy audience with a sophisticated classical violin piece. The keynote address was given by Aqueelah Worthen, a parent of three SOUNDS Academy students. Two of her children have been recently accepted into the prestigious Phoenix Youth Symphony.
Photos courtesy of SOUNDS Academy and Ed Cole