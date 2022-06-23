SOUNDS Academy Hosts Benefit Concert
The Event: 2022 SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert
The Cause: SOUNDS Academy
Event Date: May 21, 2022
Location: Crescent Ballroom
Sponsors: Rob Donat, APS, The Torosian Foundation & McKenzie’s
Honorees: UnSung Hero Award – Jan Halpin & Julie Iacobelli of C3 Strategists | Teacher of the Year – Julian Nguyen | Board Member of the Year – Michael Peterson
Dollars Raised: $37,000+
Emcee: Abby Charles – Ms. Tucson
Notable Moments: SOUNDS Academy celebrated their 7th year of providing music education to underserved youth, breaking previous fundraising totals at this year’s special Benefit Concert event. Students provided diverse, uplifting performances which highlighted the scope and range of their training. Guests were also treated to touching testimonials from the students who shared the profound impact of their musical training on their lives.
Photos courtesy of Hayley Steck