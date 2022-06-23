SOUNDS Academy Hosts Benefit Concert

The Event: 2022 SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert

The Cause: SOUNDS Academy

Event Date: May 21, 2022

Location: Crescent Ballroom

Sponsors: Rob Donat, APS, The Torosian Foundation & McKenzie’s

Honorees: UnSung Hero Award – Jan Halpin & Julie Iacobelli of C3 Strategists | Teacher of the Year – Julian Nguyen | Board Member of the Year – Michael Peterson

Dollars Raised: $37,000+

Emcee: Abby Charles – Ms. Tucson

Notable Moments: SOUNDS Academy celebrated their 7th year of providing music education to underserved youth, breaking previous fundraising totals at this year’s special Benefit Concert event. Students provided diverse, uplifting performances which highlighted the scope and range of their training. Guests were also treated to touching testimonials from the students who shared the profound impact of their musical training on their lives.

Photos courtesy of Hayley Steck

The Armstrong Family with Kirk Johnson

Abraham Performing Elgar Cello Concerto Orlando as Featured Soloist Abby Charles

Honoree Julie Iacobelli & Kirk Johnson

Andreas & The Collective Motown Band

The Collective String Ensemble

Rodrigo, Avryana & Donna Perform