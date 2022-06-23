Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

June 23, 2022

SOUNDS Academy Hosts Benefit Concert

Michael Peterson & SOUNDS Founder Kirk Johnson

The Event: 2022 SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert

The Cause: SOUNDS Academy

Event Date: May 21, 2022

Location: Crescent Ballroom

Sponsors: Rob Donat, APS, The Torosian Foundation & McKenzie’s

Honorees: UnSung Hero Award – Jan Halpin & Julie Iacobelli of C3 Strategists | Teacher of the Year – Julian Nguyen | Board Member of the Year – Michael Peterson

Dollars Raised: $37,000+

Emcee: Abby Charles – Ms. Tucson

Notable Moments: SOUNDS Academy celebrated their 7th year of providing music education to underserved youth, breaking previous fundraising totals at this year’s special Benefit Concert event. Students provided diverse, uplifting performances which highlighted the scope and range of their training. Guests were also treated to touching testimonials from the students who shared the profound impact of their musical training on their lives.  

 Photos courtesy of Hayley Steck

The Armstrong Family with Kirk Johnson
Abraham Performing Elgar Cello Concerto
Orlando as Featured Soloist
Abby Charles
Honoree Julie Iacobelli & Kirk Johnson
Andreas & The Collective Motown Band
The Collective String Ensemble
Rodrigo, Avryana & Donna Perform
A Special College Graduation Gift was given to SOUNDS Student Lily

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

From Frontdoors Magazine

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Back to Top