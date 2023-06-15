SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert Features Inspiring Student Performances
The Event: SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert
The Cause: soundsacademy.org
Event Date: May 20, 2023
Location: Memorial Hall at Steele Indian School Park
Event Chair: Selma Babic
Honorary Chair: Rob Donat
Honorees: Dr. Jaime Johnson, Teacher of the Year | Valerie Bontrager, Unsung Hero | Ronnie Stoffle, Board Member of the Year | Cindy Baker, Janie Daily & Jamie Kellogg – 5 Years of Service Honorees | Graduating Seniors: Aaron, Liam, Chloe, Juan & Calvin Jr.
Presenting Sponsors: Jaburg Wilk Law Firm | SRP | APS | National Bank of Arizona | The Torosian Foundation
Emcee: Cameron Henderson-Cole
Notable Moments: The delightful afternoon event kicked off with primary school students performing beautiful classical pieces with precision. The program progressed by age group to the finale featuring inspiring performances by the graduating seniors. Guests were treated to a variety of musical genres by these talented and motivated students. The audience was on their feet by the end of the concert, keeping time with the spirited renditions of Money and Dancing in the Streets by the Academy’s Collective Motown Band.