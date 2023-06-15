Visit My Sister’s Closet

June 15, 2023

SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert Features Inspiring Student Performances

Justin Worlock, Event Chair Selma Babic & Stephanie Neely

The Event: SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert

The Causesoundsacademy.org

Event Date: May 20, 2023

Location: Memorial Hall at Steele Indian School Park

Event Chair: Selma Babic

Honorary Chair: Rob Donat

Honorees: Dr. Jaime Johnson, Teacher of the Year | Valerie Bontrager, Unsung Hero | Ronnie Stoffle, Board Member of the Year | Cindy Baker, Janie Daily & Jamie Kellogg – 5 Years of Service Honorees | Graduating Seniors: Aaron, Liam, Chloe, Juan & Calvin Jr.

Presenting Sponsors: Jaburg Wilk Law Firm | SRP | APS | National Bank of Arizona | The Torosian Foundation

Emcee: Cameron Henderson-Cole

Notable Moments: The delightful afternoon event kicked off with primary school students performing beautiful classical pieces with precision. The program progressed by age group to the finale featuring inspiring performances by the graduating seniors. Guests were treated to a variety of musical genres by these talented and motivated students. The audience was on their feet by the end of the concert, keeping time with the spirited renditions of Money and Dancing in the Streets by the Academy’s Collective Motown Band.

Michael Peterson & Teresa Brown
Dave Scheur & Sarah Miller
Nathan Gallinat, Ian Fischer with Julie & Sam Weissberg
SOUNDS CEO Kirk Johnson & Honoree Ronnie Stoffle
SOUNDS Graduating Seniors Liam, Chloe, Juan, Aaron & Calvin
Honoree Valerie Bontrager & Kirk Johnson
Honorees Janie Daily & Cindy Baker
Cameron Henderson-Cole 
String Quintet
SOUNDS Student Monroe
Paris, Adoni & Avryana
Proud parents – The Morenos watch their daughter perform
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
