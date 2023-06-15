SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert Features Inspiring Student Performances

The Event: SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert

The Cause: soundsacademy.org

Event Date: May 20, 2023

Location: Memorial Hall at Steele Indian School Park

Event Chair: Selma Babic

Honorary Chair: Rob Donat

Honorees: Dr. Jaime Johnson, Teacher of the Year | Valerie Bontrager, Unsung Hero | Ronnie Stoffle, Board Member of the Year | Cindy Baker, Janie Daily & Jamie Kellogg – 5 Years of Service Honorees | Graduating Seniors: Aaron, Liam, Chloe, Juan & Calvin Jr.

Presenting Sponsors: Jaburg Wilk Law Firm | SRP | APS | National Bank of Arizona | The Torosian Foundation

Emcee: Cameron Henderson-Cole

Notable Moments: The delightful afternoon event kicked off with primary school students performing beautiful classical pieces with precision. The program progressed by age group to the finale featuring inspiring performances by the graduating seniors. Guests were treated to a variety of musical genres by these talented and motivated students. The audience was on their feet by the end of the concert, keeping time with the spirited renditions of Money and Dancing in the Streets by the Academy’s Collective Motown Band.

Michael Peterson & Teresa Brown

Dave Scheur & Sarah Miller

Nathan Gallinat, Ian Fischer with Julie & Sam Weissberg

SOUNDS CEO Kirk Johnson & Honoree Ronnie Stoffle

SOUNDS Graduating Seniors Liam, Chloe, Juan, Aaron & Calvin

Honoree Valerie Bontrager & Kirk Johnson

Honorees Janie Daily & Cindy Baker

Cameron Henderson-Cole

String Quintet

SOUNDS Student Monroe

Paris, Adoni & Avryana

Proud parents – The Morenos watch their daughter perform