Sold-Out ‘Pulse of the City’ Raises $1.3M for Pediatric Care at Banner Children’s
Banner Health Foundation hosted its ninth-annual “Pulse of the City Soirée” on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Omni Scottsdale Resort. The theme, “Heart of the Garden,” was a feast for the senses as guests entered the lush and luxurious paradise of blooms and vines.
Event Chair: Dr. Susan Maisel
2024 Healthy Children’s Healthy Hero Award Recipient: Lainy Sharpe, 14
Presenting Sponsor: Arizona College of Nursing
Dollars Raised: $1.3 Million
Emcee: Jody Oehler of Fox Sports 910 AM
Auctioneer: Jacqueline Towers-Perkins
Entertainment: The Hamptons
Notable Moments: The magic of the evening continued on into the ballroom with an incredible live auction featuring a trip for two to the 151st Kentucky Derby and local favorites like dinner for two each month at Steak 44. The star of the night was Healthy Hero Awardee Lainey Sharpe, who is battling a rare form of bone and soft tissue cancer. Guests honored Lainey with a well-deserved standing ovation as she was recognized. The night ended with a packed dance floor and an afterparty filled with treats.
Photos courtesy of Banner Health Foundation