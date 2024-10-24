Sold-Out ‘Pulse of the City’ Raises $1.3M for Pediatric Care at Banner Children’s

Dr. Susan Maisel, Event Chair, with Joe Heckel

Banner Health Foundation hosted its ninth-annual “Pulse of the City Soirée” on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Omni Scottsdale Resort. The theme, “Heart of the Garden,” was a feast for the senses as guests entered the lush and luxurious paradise of blooms and vines.

Event Chair: Dr. Susan Maisel

2024 Healthy Children’s Healthy Hero Award Recipient: Lainy Sharpe, 14

Presenting Sponsor: Arizona College of Nursing

Dollars Raised: $1.3 Million

Emcee: Jody Oehler of Fox Sports 910 AM

Auctioneer: Jacqueline Towers-Perkins

Entertainment: The Hamptons

Notable Moments: The magic of the evening continued on into the ballroom with an incredible live auction featuring a trip for two to the 151st Kentucky Derby and local favorites like dinner for two each month at Steak 44. The star of the night was Healthy Hero Awardee Lainey Sharpe, who is battling a rare form of bone and soft tissue cancer. Guests honored Lainey with a well-deserved standing ovation as she was recognized. The night ended with a packed dance floor and an afterparty filled with treats.

Photos courtesy of Banner Health Foundation

Ami Patel, Noelle Trinder, Wanda Hough & April Kyle

Back row: Chris Sawotin, Emmet & Anna Pope with Bret Randolph

Front row: Shawn Alexandar, Jennifer Sawotin, Cindy Segovia, Leah Randolph & Art Segovia

Adam & Stephanie Goodman

Dainon & Kilee Haggard

Debbie & Tom Lentsch

Jane & Malcolm Jozoff

Mo & Cathy Stein

Tony Sharpe, Angelica Sharpe, Honoree Lainy Sharpe, Dr. Rahul Chawla and emcee Jody Oehler

Bill Metzler, Debbie Moak & Cheri Schoch

Dawn & Michael Blanton



Dr. Majorie Bessel, Dr. Scott Wyant with Aaron & Amy Perry

Living Flower Divas

Mystery Gift Wall

On-Point Attendee!

The Scene