March 26, 2024

Solari Crisis Hosts ‘Inspiring Hope Gala’ to Support Helpline & Crisis Services

Donovan McNabb, Rachelle Durham, Larry Fitzgerald, Marcus Fitzgerald & Tim O'Neal

Solari Crisis & Human Services hosted its second annual Inspiring Hope Gala on February 24, 2024, at The Phoenician. This event served as an opportunity for the community to come together in support of Solari’s commitment to providing vital crisis and helpline services 24/7/365 and connections to mental health resources across Arizona.

Presenting Sponsor: Crest Insurance

Dollars Raised: $370,927

Emcee: Kristy Siefkin

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Entertainment: Urban Electra & Live Artist Randall Hedden

Notable Moments: As guests arrived at The Phoenician, they were greeted by the sounds of Urban Electra and a myriad of silent auction items like video game equipment and a portrait of Prince by Randall Hedden. Among the many highlights of this year’s gala, one particular moment captivated guests: Hedden’s live painting of a Taylor Swift portrait during the auction. As brushes danced and colors mingled, the room was filled with awe and admiration. Each guest received a piece of plantable paper made with wildflower seeds, with a note that read, “Let hope bloom. Plant this seed in a place where the wildflowers within can inspire a moment of happiness, reflection or appreciation in all who see them.”

Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager

Aaron & Monica Barcikoski with Zytlaly Port & Chef Jelani Port
Eric & Jamie Bailey
Emcee Kristy Siefkin, Nicole Kazan & Beth Brady
Shannon Erwin & Solari President Andrew Erwin
Solari CEO Justin Chase
Marlo Rivera & Julie Shockley
Live artist Randall Hedden in action!
Urban Electra

