Nov. 9, 2023

SNL Themed ‘Porch Party’ a Hit for Cancer Support Community

Dr. Kimberly Albarran, Michael Czerneda, Carol Kloss and Doug & Laura Gaylor

Cancer Support Community Arizona hosted their annual “Porch Party” on Oct. 14, 2023, at the Cancer Support Community Arizona Campus.

Presenting Sponsor: Global Credit Union

Co-Chairs: Todd Pearson & Shana Ellis

2023 Spirit of Healing Award Recipient: Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Dollars Raised: $265,000

Notable Moment: Attendees came dressed in their SNL best, with co-chairs Shana Ellis channeling her best Roseanne Rosannadanna and Todd Pearson as the beloved Matt Foley. The most inspiring moment of the night was Rachel Putnam, an ovarian and breast cancer survivor, sharing her journey at Cancer Support Community from participating in their programs, volunteering at outreach events, becoming a peer mentor, and now a program administrator at the organization. 

Photos courtesy of Cyndi Hardy

Co-Chairs Todd Pearson & Shana Ellis
Joy Kockerbeck, Steve Harris & Mo-Osife
Ruzna Wittevrongel & Giai Tat
Allese Kukalis & Chris Nace
Leah & Van Reichert
Laura & Craig Gronda
Gerry Corrigan & Judy Phillips
Leon & Robin Boyko
Kyle & Kayla Kilpatrick
Rich & Cindy Payne
Scott & Shirley Waltenburg
Rachel Putman
Conrad Kockerbeck
Margaret McBride of Dignity Health
Cancer Support Community Arizona CEO Julie Dunnigan
Auctioneer Subyn Novelle
