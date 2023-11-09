SNL Themed ‘Porch Party’ a Hit for Cancer Support Community

Cancer Support Community Arizona hosted their annual “Porch Party” on Oct. 14, 2023, at the Cancer Support Community Arizona Campus.

Presenting Sponsor: Global Credit Union

Co-Chairs: Todd Pearson & Shana Ellis

2023 Spirit of Healing Award Recipient: Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Dollars Raised: $265,000

Notable Moment: Attendees came dressed in their SNL best, with co-chairs Shana Ellis channeling her best Roseanne Rosannadanna and Todd Pearson as the beloved Matt Foley. The most inspiring moment of the night was Rachel Putnam, an ovarian and breast cancer survivor, sharing her journey at Cancer Support Community from participating in their programs, volunteering at outreach events, becoming a peer mentor, and now a program administrator at the organization.

Photos courtesy of Cyndi Hardy

Co-Chairs Todd Pearson & Shana Ellis

Joy Kockerbeck, Steve Harris & Mo-Osife

Ruzna Wittevrongel & Giai Tat

Allese Kukalis & Chris Nace

Leah & Van Reichert

Laura & Craig Gronda

Gerry Corrigan & Judy Phillips

Leon & Robin Boyko

Kyle & Kayla Kilpatrick

Rich & Cindy Payne

Scott & Shirley Waltenburg

Rachel Putman

Conrad Kockerbeck

Margaret McBride of Dignity Health

Cancer Support Community Arizona CEO Julie Dunnigan

Auctioneer Subyn Novelle