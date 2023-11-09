SNL Themed ‘Porch Party’ a Hit for Cancer Support Community
Cancer Support Community Arizona hosted their annual “Porch Party” on Oct. 14, 2023, at the Cancer Support Community Arizona Campus.
Presenting Sponsor: Global Credit Union
Co-Chairs: Todd Pearson & Shana Ellis
2023 Spirit of Healing Award Recipient: Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center
Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle
Dollars Raised: $265,000
Notable Moment: Attendees came dressed in their SNL best, with co-chairs Shana Ellis channeling her best Roseanne Rosannadanna and Todd Pearson as the beloved Matt Foley. The most inspiring moment of the night was Rachel Putnam, an ovarian and breast cancer survivor, sharing her journey at Cancer Support Community from participating in their programs, volunteering at outreach events, becoming a peer mentor, and now a program administrator at the organization.
Photos courtesy of Cyndi Hardy