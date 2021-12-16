Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Dec. 16, 2021

Six Arizona Veterans Honored by VMLC

Cowgirls Historical Foundation Volunteers with WWII Honoree Peter McDonald

The Event: 19th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon

The Cause: Veterans Medical Leadership Council (VMLC)

Event Date: November 10, 2021

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Event Chair: George Bliss

Honorees: Peter MacDonald – US Marine Corp | World War II, James Sossaman – US Navy | Korea, Leo G. Thomas – US Army | Vietnam, Ron Williams – US Air Force | Desert Storm/Cold War, Steve Weintraub – US Marine Corp Reserve | Operation Iraqi Freedom, Barb Homol – US Navy/Army | Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan)

Presenting Sponsor: Joel Barthelemy, CEO of GlobalMed 

Emcee: Mike Broomhead

Notable Moments: This annual tribute to the veterans in our community also celebrated Chris Jaran, Chief Operating Officer at MD Helicopters, Inc., as this year’s Honorary Luncheon Chairman. A special presentation of the Brigadier General Tom Browning Community Heroes Award was presented to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona for their commitment to helping Arizona Veterans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer.

Photos courtesy of VMLC

The 2021 VMLC Heroes Luncheon Honorees with Tom Eisiminger & Joel Barthelemy
Chris Jaran & Tom Eisiminger
Dr. Christine Wiggs of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Tom Eisiminger, James Sossaman & Joel Barthelemy
WWII Honoree Peter McDonald
Keynote Speaker Corporal Matthew Bradford
George Ertel
Rosie the Riveter Members

