Six Arizona Veterans Honored by VMLC
Cowgirls Historical Foundation Volunteers with WWII Honoree Peter McDonald
The Event: 19th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon
The Cause: Veterans Medical Leadership Council (VMLC)
Event Date: November 10, 2021
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Event Chair: George Bliss
Honorees: Peter MacDonald – US Marine Corp | World War II, James Sossaman – US Navy | Korea, Leo G. Thomas – US Army | Vietnam, Ron Williams – US Air Force | Desert Storm/Cold War, Steve Weintraub – US Marine Corp Reserve | Operation Iraqi Freedom, Barb Homol – US Navy/Army | Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan)
Presenting Sponsor: Joel Barthelemy, CEO of GlobalMed
Emcee: Mike Broomhead
Notable Moments: This annual tribute to the veterans in our community also celebrated Chris Jaran, Chief Operating Officer at MD Helicopters, Inc., as this year’s Honorary Luncheon Chairman. A special presentation of the Brigadier General Tom Browning Community Heroes Award was presented to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona for their commitment to helping Arizona Veterans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer.
Photos courtesy of VMLC