Dec. 6, 2022

Shemer Honors Artist Mayme Kratz, Debuts Exhibition

Mayme Kratz & Mark Ryan

The Event: 2022 Shemer Honors Mayme Kratz

The Cause: Shemer Art Center

Event Date: November 18, 2022

Location: Shemer Art Center

Presenting Sponsor: TreanorHL

Honorees: Mayme Kratz

Honorary Co-chairs: Gary Jackson & Oscar De las salas

Caterer: Personal Touch Catering

Floral Centerpieces: Array Design | Gia Venturi Interiors | House of James

Notable Moments: At the seventh annual honors dinner, the Center debuted the Mayme Kratz exhibition titled “Devotions,” which represents 20 works of art using organic materials cast in resin. These incredible works will be on display through January 5, 2023 as part of Shemer Art Center’s dedicated to supporting and showcasing Arizona artists.

Photos courtesy of Shemer Art Center

Honoree Mayme Kratz with Oscar De las salas and Gary Jackson
Lynda & Lou Weckstein
Former Honoree Jim Waid with Linda & Jim Ballinger
Jay Jennings & Executive Director Shonna James
The Scene

