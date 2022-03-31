Sheila E. Named 2022 Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Honoree as Arizona Foundation for Women Celebrates 25 Years

The Event: Silver Soireé – Celebrating 25 Years

The Cause: Arizona Foundation for Women

Event Date: March 17, 2022

Location: Chateau Luxe

Presenting Sponsor: Southwest Airlines

Honorees: Sheila E. – Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award, Debbie Nez-Manuel – Voice of Women Award, Candace Lew, M.D. – The Marilyn R. Seymann Award

Co-Chairs: Juliet Burgess & Brooke Levy

Honorary Chair: Billie Jo Herberger

Entertainment: J. White & Fred Astaire Dance Studio ballroom dancers

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Guests were treated to a lively entrance to the ballroom filled with music from an incredible live band in tribute to Sheila E. The honoree presentations included stories of perseverance by each of the three women being honored. To read their incredible stories, click here for the digital program.

Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz – Pictures in Pixels Photography and Photos by Elena & Jim

Co-Chair Brooke Levy, Honoree Sheila E. & Co-Chair Juliet Burgess (Pictures in Pixels Photography)

Matt & Amy Ross with Lea & Lou Werner (Photo by Elena & Jim)

Marilyn & Roger Seymann (Photo by Elena & Jim)

Anna Kariotoglou & Dr. Rick Kariotoglou (Photo by Elena & Jim)

Lisa & Jeff Geyser (Photo by Elena & Jim)

Sylvia Shoen, Mesha Davis & Doretta Thomas (Pictures in Pixels Photography)

Honorees Debbie Nez-Manuel, Sheila E. & Dr. Candace Lew (Pictures in Pixels Photography)

Lisa Moore, Honorary Chair Billie Jo Herberger & Leslie Lehr (Pictures in Pixels Photography)

Diana Gregory, Shandiin Manuel, Honoree Debbie Nez-Manuel & Kim Covington (Pictures in Pixels Photography)

CEO Mesha Davis, AFW Founder Marilyn R. Seymann, Board Chair Maureen Bussoletti & Honoree Dr. Candace Lew (Pictures in Pixels Photography)

Emcee Carey Peña (Pictures in Pixels Photography)