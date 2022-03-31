Sheila E. Named 2022 Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Honoree as Arizona Foundation for Women Celebrates 25 Years
The Event: Silver Soireé – Celebrating 25 Years
The Cause: Arizona Foundation for Women
Event Date: March 17, 2022
Location: Chateau Luxe
Presenting Sponsor: Southwest Airlines
Honorees: Sheila E. – Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award, Debbie Nez-Manuel – Voice of Women Award, Candace Lew, M.D. – The Marilyn R. Seymann Award
Co-Chairs: Juliet Burgess & Brooke Levy
Honorary Chair: Billie Jo Herberger
Entertainment: J. White & Fred Astaire Dance Studio ballroom dancers
Emcee: Carey Peña
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: Guests were treated to a lively entrance to the ballroom filled with music from an incredible live band in tribute to Sheila E. The honoree presentations included stories of perseverance by each of the three women being honored. To read their incredible stories, click here for the digital program.
Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz – Pictures in Pixels Photography and Photos by Elena & Jim