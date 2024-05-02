Scottsdale Arts Gala Goes Cosmic, Celebrates Newly Renovated Outdoor Space

The ‘ARTrageous Gala: Cosmic Crescendo’ was held on April 7, 2024. Scottsdale Arts celebrated its annual gala with a galactic-themed celebration under the starry skies at the Scottsdale Civic Center.

Presenting Sponsors: Billie Jo Herberger and Nationwide Insurance

Honorees: John and Karen Voris – Herberger Award for the Arts | Nationwide Foundation – Corporate Trailblazer | Trailblazing Artist – Dorothy Fratt

Entertainment: Polymery interactive art by Dean Harrison | Harmonia Musical Artistry – Mario Yniguez, Conductor | Aquastrider | Aqua Lumina | Large-scale, ever-changing art installations by Kenaim Al-Shatti | Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Dollars Raised: $325,000

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable Moments: The plaza was alive with interactive experiences featuring light, music, glowing fashions and dancing. The silent auction included unique artisan cacti from the Cactus Collective. Both the silent and live auctions featured original photographs by World Series MVP and former Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson, who was in attendance and recognized at the gala. A Scottsdale Arts exhibition of his outstanding photography just closed at the end of April. The Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra served as the soundtrack of the night and attendees enjoyed the beautiful scenery, delicious food and stunning art displays.

Photos courtesy of David Blakeman & Lendsey Gomez

Gabi & Joe Itturi with Leenie & David Engel

Lynn Evans, Emily Fournier, Catherine Long & Jacqueline St. Louis

Raya & Chris Manship

Chandler Grimmett & Greg Puckett

Cece Cole & Scottsdale Arts president & CEO Dr. Gerd Wuestemann

Randy Johnson

Samantha Head & Emilie Tran

Anthony Floyd & Joan Baron

Geoff & Liana Habicht

Honorees John & Karen Voris

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Incredible works of art were showcased throughout the evening