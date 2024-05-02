Visit Karas Group

May 2, 2024

Scottsdale Arts Gala Goes Cosmic, Celebrates Newly Renovated Outdoor Space

Erin Dahdah & Anita Lang

The ‘ARTrageous Gala: Cosmic Crescendo’ was held on April 7, 2024. Scottsdale Arts celebrated its annual gala with a galactic-themed celebration under the starry skies at the Scottsdale Civic Center.

Presenting Sponsors: Billie Jo Herberger and Nationwide Insurance

Honorees: John and Karen Voris – Herberger Award for the Arts | Nationwide Foundation – Corporate Trailblazer | Trailblazing Artist – Dorothy Fratt

Entertainment: Polymery interactive art by Dean Harrison | Harmonia Musical Artistry – Mario Yniguez, Conductor | Aquastrider | Aqua Lumina | Large-scale, ever-changing art installations by Kenaim Al-Shatti | Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Dollars Raised: $325,000

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable Moments: The plaza was alive with interactive experiences featuring light, music, glowing fashions and dancing. The silent auction included unique artisan cacti from the Cactus Collective. Both the silent and live auctions featured original photographs by World Series MVP and former Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson, who was in attendance and recognized at the gala. A Scottsdale Arts exhibition of his outstanding photography just closed at the end of April. The Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra served as the soundtrack of the night and attendees enjoyed the beautiful scenery, delicious food and stunning art displays. 

Photos courtesy of David Blakeman & Lendsey Gomez

Gabi & Joe Itturi with Leenie & David Engel
Lynn Evans, Emily Fournier, Catherine Long & Jacqueline St. Louis
Raya & Chris Manship
Chandler Grimmett & Greg Puckett
Cece Cole & Scottsdale Arts president & CEO Dr. Gerd Wuestemann
Randy Johnson
Samantha Head & Emilie Tran
Anthony Floyd & Joan Baron
Geoff & Liana Habicht
Honorees John & Karen Voris
Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra
Incredible works of art were showcased throughout the evening
