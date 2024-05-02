Scottsdale Arts Gala Goes Cosmic, Celebrates Newly Renovated Outdoor Space
The ‘ARTrageous Gala: Cosmic Crescendo’ was held on April 7, 2024. Scottsdale Arts celebrated its annual gala with a galactic-themed celebration under the starry skies at the Scottsdale Civic Center.
Presenting Sponsors: Billie Jo Herberger and Nationwide Insurance
Honorees: John and Karen Voris – Herberger Award for the Arts | Nationwide Foundation – Corporate Trailblazer | Trailblazing Artist – Dorothy Fratt
Entertainment: Polymery interactive art by Dean Harrison | Harmonia Musical Artistry – Mario Yniguez, Conductor | Aquastrider | Aqua Lumina | Large-scale, ever-changing art installations by Kenaim Al-Shatti | Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra
Dollars Raised: $325,000
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Notable Moments: The plaza was alive with interactive experiences featuring light, music, glowing fashions and dancing. The silent auction included unique artisan cacti from the Cactus Collective. Both the silent and live auctions featured original photographs by World Series MVP and former Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson, who was in attendance and recognized at the gala. A Scottsdale Arts exhibition of his outstanding photography just closed at the end of April. The Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra served as the soundtrack of the night and attendees enjoyed the beautiful scenery, delicious food and stunning art displays.
Photos courtesy of David Blakeman & Lendsey Gomez