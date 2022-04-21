Scottsdale Arts All Aglow at ‘Luminescence’
The Event: The ARTrageous Gala | Luminescence
The Cause: Scottsdale Arts
Event Date: April 2, 2022
Location: Scottsdale Stadium
Presenting Sponsor: Billie Jo Herberger & the late Judd Herberger
Trailblazer Award Honorees: Walter Productions – Local Artist & The late Fran Cohen – Arts Educator
Honorary Chairs: Robert H. Karatz, Jim Bruner, Eugene Davis, Nancy Schamadan & Joe Sparks
Co-Chairs: Anita Lang & Oscar De las salas
Entertainment: Quixotic
Red Carpet Live Hosts: Carey Pena & Brandon Lee
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: The glowing theme was carried out through the event from the moment guests arrived at the Field House at Scottsdale Stadium with art instillations and performers lighting the dramatic entrance. Inside, guests were treated to three incredible performances by Quixotic, separated by a beautiful dinner service, a lively auction and wonderful honors.
Photos courtesy of David Blakeman & Chris Loomis