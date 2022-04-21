Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

April 21, 2022

Scottsdale Arts All Aglow at ‘Luminescence’

Luminescence Performer

The Event: The ARTrageous Gala | Luminescence

The Cause: Scottsdale Arts           

Event Date: April 2, 2022

Location: Scottsdale Stadium

Presenting Sponsor: Billie Jo Herberger & the late Judd Herberger

Trailblazer Award Honorees: Walter Productions – Local Artist & The late Fran Cohen – Arts Educator

Honorary Chairs: Robert H. Karatz, Jim Bruner, Eugene Davis, Nancy Schamadan & Joe Sparks

Co-Chairs: Anita Lang & Oscar De las salas

Entertainment: Quixotic

Red Carpet Live Hosts: Carey Pena & Brandon Lee

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The glowing theme was carried out through the event from the moment guests arrived at the Field House at Scottsdale Stadium with art instillations and performers lighting the dramatic entrance. Inside, guests were treated to three incredible performances by Quixotic, separated by a beautiful dinner service, a lively auction and wonderful honors.   

Photos courtesy of David Blakeman & Chris Loomis

Alison Lewis & Craig Krumwiede
Billie Jo Herberger, Gerd Wuestemann & Ruth Rosenquist
Paul Newman & MaDonna Hall Newman
Alexandra Burkfield, Michael Mazzoco, Marshall Shore, Oscar De las salas, Anita Lang, Joshua Shaver, Chris Jovanelly, Lynette Carrington & Cameron Martz
Carey Pena and Brandon Lee Interviewing Oscar De las salas on the Red Carpet
Cocktail Hour
One of the stunning Quixotic performers
Quixotic Finale

