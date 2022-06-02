SARRC Breakfast Celebrates 25 Years of Autism Research & Programs
The Event: SARRC’s Annual Community Breakfast – “Better Together”
The Cause: Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center
Event Date: April 14, 2022
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Event Co-Chairs: Jena & Charlie Markle and Pearl & Mac Esau
Presenting Sponsor: Jaburg Wilk
Décor: Linda Beeckman Flowers
Notable Moments: The always emotional program garnered two standing ovations this year. The first to SARRC’s co-founders, Denise Resnik and Dr. Raun Melmed and a second to Cameron Nelson, a young man on the autism spectrum, who shared his journey to employment. He also sang Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up” to wrap up the program. The full program may be viewed here.
Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans Photography
More in: Society