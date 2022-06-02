Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

June 2, 2022

SARRC Breakfast Celebrates 25 Years of Autism Research & Programs

Michael Trailor, Dr. Elizabeth Leonard, Susan Eastridge (seated) with Denise Resnik, Dr. James Burns & Susan Drescher-Mulzet

The Event: SARRC’s Annual Community Breakfast – “Better Together”

The Cause: Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center

Event Date: April 14, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Event Co-Chairs: Jena & Charlie Markle and Pearl & Mac Esau

Presenting Sponsor: Jaburg Wilk

Décor: Linda Beeckman Flowers 

Notable Moments: The always emotional program garnered two standing ovations this year. The first to SARRC’s co-founders, Denise Resnik and Dr. Raun Melmed and a second to Cameron Nelson, a young man on the autism spectrum, who shared his journey to employment. He also sang Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up” to wrap up the program. The full program may be viewed here.

Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans Photography

Event Co-Chairs Pearl & Mac Esau
Event Co-Chairs Charlie & Jena Markle
Jeri Kendle, Howard Sobelman, Greg Wells & Stephanie Papadopoulus
Chuck Loftin, Gary Linhart with Annmarie & Nick Mansour
Cameron Nelson
Sergio Orbegoso-Rivera
Paul & Gema Luna with Phil Francis
Jami Reagan & Kim Johnson
The Bosco Family
SARRC President & CEO Daniel Openden

