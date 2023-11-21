Saddle Up IV Celebrates William Matthews, Raises Funds for Western Spirit

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West held their annual western-themed Saddle Up IV event on Oct. 15, 2023.

Event Chair: Stephanie Johnston

Saddle Up IV Featured Artist: William Matthews

Dollars Raised: $250,000

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Entertainment: Daisy Train | Jai Graves & Bill Ganz

Notable Moments: Guests were welcomed to a high energy, fun and western-themed evening with entertainers Jai Graves, Bill Ganz and local country rock band Daisy Train all adding sounds to sway to (some dancing even broke out!). The event’s featured artist William Matthews opened his largest exhibit to date, “William Matthews: Decades,” just four days prior. The team from Arcadia Farms created an amazing display of tasty culinary delights that had many returning for seconds prior to the auction.

Photos courtesy of Marion Rhodes Photography

Dick Johnston & Event Chair Stephanie Johnston

Kathy & Harold Piazza Jr.

Frankie & Howie Alper Trudy Hays & Bob Boze Bell

Customized Saddle Up cookies from Arcadia Farms