Jan. 13, 2022

Sabor Brings the Flavors of Guadalajara to Arizona in Support of CALA Alliance

Chef Carlos Espinosa with Alana Hernandez

The Event: Sabor – Celebrating the Flavors of Guadalajara

The Cause: CALA Alliance

Event Date: October 21, 2021

Location: Phoenix Art Museum

Event Co-Chairs: Camila Alarcon & Laura French

Entertainment: Mariachi Pasión & DJ CRVNT3S

Presenting Sponsor: SRP

The Food: Guadalajara-based Chef Carlos Espinosa from Tikuun Comedor Local created a one-night-only five-course menu inspired by the regional ingredients and culinary traditions of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Creations in Cuisine Catering supported Chef Espinosa with execution of the evening. 

Notable Moments: Held outside in the courtyard of Phoenix Art Museum under a zig-zag of bistro lighting, the CALA Alliance once again presented an incredible culinary experience. The five courses presented by Chef Carlos Espinosa included aguachile with shrimp and scallop, braised short rib and a beautiful creamy chocolate and tangerine fruit tart.   

Photos courtesy of Alonso Parra / Lamp Left Media

Ruben Alvarez, CALA Alliance Board Chair
Giovana Aviles & Aziz Jones
Deborah Berkley & Tina Waddington
John & Sue Walters
The incredible first course, baby vegetables with miso and achiote emulsion, dehydrated kalamata and toasted pumpkin seed
The first main course, pork belly chicharrón hurache in green sauce with aged cotija cheese and black beans
Mariachi Pasión

