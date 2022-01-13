Sabor Brings the Flavors of Guadalajara to Arizona in Support of CALA Alliance
The Event: Sabor – Celebrating the Flavors of Guadalajara
The Cause: CALA Alliance
Event Date: October 21, 2021
Location: Phoenix Art Museum
Event Co-Chairs: Camila Alarcon & Laura French
Entertainment: Mariachi Pasión & DJ CRVNT3S
Presenting Sponsor: SRP
The Food: Guadalajara-based Chef Carlos Espinosa from Tikuun Comedor Local created a one-night-only five-course menu inspired by the regional ingredients and culinary traditions of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Creations in Cuisine Catering supported Chef Espinosa with execution of the evening.
Notable Moments: Held outside in the courtyard of Phoenix Art Museum under a zig-zag of bistro lighting, the CALA Alliance once again presented an incredible culinary experience. The five courses presented by Chef Carlos Espinosa included aguachile with shrimp and scallop, braised short rib and a beautiful creamy chocolate and tangerine fruit tart.
Photos courtesy of Alonso Parra / Lamp Left Media