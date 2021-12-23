Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Dec. 23, 2021

Ryan House Celebrates 10th Anniversary of White Christmas Gala

Harry & Bridget Felber

The Event: 10th Annual White Christmas Gala

The Cause: Ryan House

Event Date: December 4, 2021

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort 

Event Co-Chairs: Jaime Spinato & Nicole Spinato-Kienlen

Entertainment: Holiday, jazz and dance music was provided by The Hamptons. Guests also enjoyed taking mini keepsake photos provided by Snapshot Photobooths.

Florist: Fountain Flower Girl

Title Sponsor: Jane & Mario Iacobelli

Dollars raised: $200,000

Notable Moments: The Arizona Biltmore was the location where composer Irving Berlin created the iconic holiday tune, “White Christmas” in 1938.  Ryan House celebrated the 10th anniversary of their signature gala this year at the historic location. The event program featured Ryan House family member Pam Serr, wife of Ryan House’s Board Chair, Bob Serr, who shared her family’s personal story about the respite care that her granddaughter receives at Ryan House. After dinner, the guests were treated to snow falling outside of the Grand Ballroom on the Biltmore lawn.

Photos courtesy of Haute Photography 

Ashley Crowell & Paula Lovesy
Brian & Laura Marlier
Todd & Teresa Miller
Jane & Mario Iacobelli with Tracy Leonard-Warner
Lynn & Deb Shumway
Pam Serr & Tracy Leonard-Warner
Jeff & Laura Tolson
Matt & Julia Winter
Frank Hertz, Zach Crowell, Jeanne Hertz & Ashley Crowell
Tom & Lin Sue Flood
Valerie Wilkerson delights in snow falling outside the grand ballroom

