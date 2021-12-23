Ryan House Celebrates 10th Anniversary of White Christmas Gala
Harry & Bridget Felber
The Event: 10th Annual White Christmas Gala
The Cause: Ryan House
Event Date: December 4, 2021
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Event Co-Chairs: Jaime Spinato & Nicole Spinato-Kienlen
Entertainment: Holiday, jazz and dance music was provided by The Hamptons. Guests also enjoyed taking mini keepsake photos provided by Snapshot Photobooths.
Florist: Fountain Flower Girl
Title Sponsor: Jane & Mario Iacobelli
Dollars raised: $200,000
Notable Moments: The Arizona Biltmore was the location where composer Irving Berlin created the iconic holiday tune, “White Christmas” in 1938. Ryan House celebrated the 10th anniversary of their signature gala this year at the historic location. The event program featured Ryan House family member Pam Serr, wife of Ryan House’s Board Chair, Bob Serr, who shared her family’s personal story about the respite care that her granddaughter receives at Ryan House. After dinner, the guests were treated to snow falling outside of the Grand Ballroom on the Biltmore lawn.
Photos courtesy of Haute Photography