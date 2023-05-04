Record-Breaking ‘Blueprints & Blue Jeans’ a Hit for Habitat for Humanity

The Event: Blueprints & Blue Jeans

The Cause: Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona

Event Date: April 21, 2023

Location: Doubletree Hilton Scottsdale

Presenting Sponsor: Stearns Bank

Co-chairs: Andrew Smigielski & Anne Rickard

Dollars Raised: $580,000

Entertainment: Riley McKinch, pianist | Nate Nathan & the MacDaddy-O’s

Emcee: Ian Schwartz

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable Moments: The fun-filled event highlighted the good work accomplished this year by the Habitat team supporting Arizona families who need a “hand up” in securing affordable housing. In addition to single-family home ownership, home repair and neighborhood revitalization, Habitat Central Arizona announced that they are now planning to construct much-needed multi-family housing in the Phoenix area. The event celebrated the first anniversary of the inaugural 3D printed home in Tempe as guests enjoyed the live auction and the spirited paddle raise thanks to a $100,000 match by an anonymous donor. Congrats on the record-breaking results!

Photos courtesy of David Hoye

The team from Stearns Bank

Carol Van Raam & Jack Lutz

Top row: Steve & Sindi Leonard, Kari Trummel, Denise Gredler, Karl Gredler, Sheila Martin & Genaro Juarez

Bottom row: Tricia Close, Kingsley Forde, Karie Warfield & Bria Williams

Beth Herzog, Habitat President & CEO Jason Barlow & Steve Herzog

Emcee Ian Schwartz

Nate Nathan & The MacDaddy-O’s