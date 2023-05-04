Record-Breaking ‘Blueprints & Blue Jeans’ a Hit for Habitat for Humanity
The Event: Blueprints & Blue Jeans
The Cause: Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona
Event Date: April 21, 2023
Location: Doubletree Hilton Scottsdale
Presenting Sponsor: Stearns Bank
Co-chairs: Andrew Smigielski & Anne Rickard
Dollars Raised: $580,000
Entertainment: Riley McKinch, pianist | Nate Nathan & the MacDaddy-O’s
Emcee: Ian Schwartz
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Notable Moments: The fun-filled event highlighted the good work accomplished this year by the Habitat team supporting Arizona families who need a “hand up” in securing affordable housing. In addition to single-family home ownership, home repair and neighborhood revitalization, Habitat Central Arizona announced that they are now planning to construct much-needed multi-family housing in the Phoenix area. The event celebrated the first anniversary of the inaugural 3D printed home in Tempe as guests enjoyed the live auction and the spirited paddle raise thanks to a $100,000 match by an anonymous donor. Congrats on the record-breaking results!
Photos courtesy of David Hoye