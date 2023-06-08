‘Plated & Staged’ Dine-Around Fundraiser Benefits Herberger Theater Center

The Event: Plated & Staged…A Herberger Theater Experience

The Cause: Herberger Theater Center

Event Date: April 23, 2023

Locations: Herberger Theater Center | Local Restaurant Partners

Presenting Sponsor: Billie Jo Herberger

Event Chair: Greg Marshall

Entertainment: Julian Davis, chromatic harmonica & Nora Palermo, vocalist

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Restaurant Partners: Aftermath | Arcadia Farms | Call Her Martina | Campo | Carcara | El Chorro | Eddie V’s | First & Last | J & G Steakhouse | Mancuso’s Restaurant | PA’LA | Paul Martin’s American Grill | Sel | Rough Rider | The Mick Brasserie | Santé | The Capital Grill, Scottsdale | The Farish House | Renata’s Hearth | The Henry | Weft & Warp

Notable Moments: Sunday funday was the vibe for the annual dine-around-the-Valley fundraiser benefitting the beloved downtown theater as guests gathered at Herberger Theater Center to find out where their groups would be taking off for dinner. The cocktail gathering included a robust silent auction and a special program from the main stage. The surprise highlight of the program was the announcement of the Herberger Theater’s first presenting season for 2023-2024, including three unique shows: “Islander – A New Musical,” “The Woman in Black” and “Mad Hatter – The Musical.” Following the announcement, the reveal of the 21 restaurant announcements was read to great delight and the crowd took off to meet up at their assigned locations, where local chefs and restaurateurs presented curated menus.

Jill Clark & Event Chair Greg Marshall

Dave Watkins & Becky Gonzalez

Roya Athanasopoulos & Gary Kirby

Alicia Sutton Campbell & Matt Sandoval

Kaaren-Lyn & Glenn Graves

Cat Hartmann, Kiffie Robbins, Josh Hartmann & Chris Robbins

John Otto & Linda Herold

Alex Assam, Katherina Messina with Maribel & Patrick Welch

Allison Black, Jenn Monroy & LJ Black

Frank & Linda Gruber Tim & Anne Marie Schaub

Lisa Berman & Jill Clark

Dawn & Tom Hart

Dora Serrano, Vanessa Ramirez, Mark & Marlene Mettes with Jacky & Ric Alling

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego President & CEO Mark Mettes