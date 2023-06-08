Visit Molina billboard

June 8, 2023

‘Plated & Staged’ Dine-Around Fundraiser Benefits Herberger Theater Center

Michael Smith, Joan Herberger Zecher, Holly Herberger DelCastillo, Roger DelCastillo & Susie Goetze

The Event: Plated & Staged…A Herberger Theater Experience

The Cause: Herberger Theater Center

Event Date: April 23, 2023

Locations: Herberger Theater Center | Local Restaurant Partners

Presenting Sponsor: Billie Jo Herberger

Event Chair: Greg Marshall

Entertainment: Julian Davis, chromatic harmonica & Nora Palermo, vocalist

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Restaurant Partners: Aftermath | Arcadia Farms | Call Her Martina | Campo | Carcara | El Chorro | Eddie V’s | First & Last | J & G Steakhouse | Mancuso’s Restaurant | PA’LA | Paul Martin’s American Grill | Sel | Rough Rider | The Mick Brasserie | Santé | The Capital Grill, Scottsdale | The Farish House | Renata’s Hearth | The Henry | Weft & Warp

Notable Moments: Sunday funday was the vibe for the annual dine-around-the-Valley fundraiser benefitting the beloved downtown theater as guests gathered at Herberger Theater Center to find out where their groups would be taking off for dinner. The cocktail gathering included a robust silent auction and a special program from the main stage. The surprise highlight of the program was the announcement of the Herberger Theater’s first presenting season for 2023-2024, including three unique shows: “Islander – A New Musical,” “The Woman in Black” and “Mad Hatter – The Musical.” Following the announcement, the reveal of the 21 restaurant announcements was read to great delight and the crowd took off to meet up at their assigned locations, where local chefs and restaurateurs presented curated menus.  

Photos courtesy of Herberger Theater Center

Jill Clark & Event Chair Greg Marshall
Dave Watkins & Becky Gonzalez
Roya Athanasopoulos & Gary Kirby
Alicia Sutton Campbell & Matt Sandoval
Kaaren-Lyn & Glenn Graves
Cat Hartmann, Kiffie Robbins, Josh Hartmann & Chris Robbins
John Otto & Linda Herold
Alex Assam, Katherina Messina with Maribel & Patrick Welch
Allison Black, Jenn Monroy & LJ Black
Frank & Linda Gruber
Tim & Anne Marie Schaub
Lisa Berman & Jill Clark
Dawn & Tom Hart
Dora Serrano, Vanessa Ramirez, Mark & Marlene Mettes with Jacky & Ric Alling
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego
President & CEO Mark Mettes
Vocalist Nora Palermo

