‘Plated & Staged’ Dine-Around Fundraiser Benefits Herberger Theater Center
The Event: Plated & Staged…A Herberger Theater Experience
The Cause: Herberger Theater Center
Event Date: April 23, 2023
Locations: Herberger Theater Center | Local Restaurant Partners
Presenting Sponsor: Billie Jo Herberger
Event Chair: Greg Marshall
Entertainment: Julian Davis, chromatic harmonica & Nora Palermo, vocalist
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Restaurant Partners: Aftermath | Arcadia Farms | Call Her Martina | Campo | Carcara | El Chorro | Eddie V’s | First & Last | J & G Steakhouse | Mancuso’s Restaurant | PA’LA | Paul Martin’s American Grill | Sel | Rough Rider | The Mick Brasserie | Santé | The Capital Grill, Scottsdale | The Farish House | Renata’s Hearth | The Henry | Weft & Warp
Notable Moments: Sunday funday was the vibe for the annual dine-around-the-Valley fundraiser benefitting the beloved downtown theater as guests gathered at Herberger Theater Center to find out where their groups would be taking off for dinner. The cocktail gathering included a robust silent auction and a special program from the main stage. The surprise highlight of the program was the announcement of the Herberger Theater’s first presenting season for 2023-2024, including three unique shows: “Islander – A New Musical,” “The Woman in Black” and “Mad Hatter – The Musical.” Following the announcement, the reveal of the 21 restaurant announcements was read to great delight and the crowd took off to meet up at their assigned locations, where local chefs and restaurateurs presented curated menus.
Photos courtesy of Herberger Theater Center