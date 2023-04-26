Phoenix Cancer Support Launches New Brunch Event
The Event: Phoenix Cancer Support Network Brunch
The Cause: Phoenix Cancer Support Network
Event Date: April 1, 2023
Location: Chateau Luxe
Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Center for Cancer Care | HonorHealth | ABF Printing & Marketing | Chateau Luxe
Dollars Raised: $60,000
Emcee: Sam Martin
Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton
Notable Moments: Phoenix Cancer Support Network hosted their inaugural brunch fundraiser in support of the care, guidance and advocacy of cancer patients, their families and caregivers. Heather McFarlin gave a powerful and emotional speech about her sister, Madison, who was a client of PCSN. The money raised will support the organization’s mission to provide transportation, access to second opinions, meal deliveries and housekeeping assistance, to name just a few services and benefits.
Photos courtesy of Joseph Rochel