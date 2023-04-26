Phoenix Cancer Support Launches New Brunch Event

The Event: Phoenix Cancer Support Network Brunch

The Cause: Phoenix Cancer Support Network

Event Date: April 1, 2023

Location: Chateau Luxe

Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Center for Cancer Care | HonorHealth | ABF Printing & Marketing | Chateau Luxe

Dollars Raised: $60,000

Emcee: Sam Martin

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Notable Moments: Phoenix Cancer Support Network hosted their inaugural brunch fundraiser in support of the care, guidance and advocacy of cancer patients, their families and caregivers. Heather McFarlin gave a powerful and emotional speech about her sister, Madison, who was a client of PCSN. The money raised will support the organization’s mission to provide transportation, access to second opinions, meal deliveries and housekeeping assistance, to name just a few services and benefits.

Photos courtesy of Joseph Rochel

Amy & Andrew Walters

Mija Khan, MD, Dave Jalkut, Elizabeth Jeans MD, Carsten Hamann, MD & Kaylee Hamann

Dr. Ruchir Gupta & Supurna Gupta

Nancy Weber & Dr. Jeffrey Weber with grandaughters Maddie & Gia

Guy Sasso, Andrea Dias, Jenny Martin & Lisa Raiola

Lori McGrath Seagen, Phi Nguyen Astellas & Dede Coffield Seagen

Dr. Steven Sigalove, Dr. Noemi Sigalove & Dr. Stephanie Lindauer

PCSN Founder & CEO Jenny Martin, David Price, Dr. Neeraj Singh & Matt Schneider