April 26, 2023

Phoenix Cancer Support Launches New Brunch Event

Heather McFarlin & Jenny Martin, MBA, PCSN CEO & Founder

The Event: Phoenix Cancer Support Network Brunch

The Cause: Phoenix Cancer Support Network

Event Date: April 1, 2023

Location: Chateau Luxe

Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Center for Cancer Care | HonorHealth | ABF Printing & Marketing | Chateau Luxe

Dollars Raised: $60,000

Emcee: Sam Martin

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Notable Moments: Phoenix Cancer Support Network hosted their inaugural brunch fundraiser in support of the care, guidance and advocacy of cancer patients, their families and caregivers. Heather McFarlin gave a powerful and emotional speech about her sister, Madison, who was a client of PCSN. The money raised will support the organization’s mission to provide transportation, access to second opinions, meal deliveries and housekeeping assistance, to name just a few services and benefits.

Photos courtesy of Joseph Rochel

Amy & Andrew Walters
Mija Khan, MD, Dave Jalkut, Elizabeth Jeans MD, Carsten Hamann, MD & Kaylee Hamann
Dr. Ruchir Gupta & Supurna Gupta
Nancy Weber & Dr. Jeffrey Weber with grandaughters Maddie & Gia
Guy Sasso, Andrea Dias, Jenny Martin & Lisa Raiola
Lori McGrath Seagen, Phi Nguyen Astellas & Dede Coffield Seagen
Dr. Steven Sigalove, Dr. Noemi Sigalove & Dr. Stephanie Lindauer
PCSN Founder & CEO Jenny Martin, David Price, Dr. Neeraj Singh & Matt Schneider
Sam Martin

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
