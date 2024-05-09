Phoenix Art Museum Celebrates 65 Years at a Sapphire Anniversary Edition of ‘The pARTy’

The Phoenix Art Museum held ‘the pARTy in the Garden’ celebrating the 65th Sapphire Anniversary of the museum on April 13, 2024. The evening also featured a vibrant ‘Pink AfterpARTy’ to continue the festivities late into the night.

The 65th Anniversary Sapphire Gala Chairs: Michele M. & Matthew Feeney and Judith & Donald C. Opatrny

The Pink After pARTy Chairs: Vanessa Ruiz & Sam Alpert and Lisa Bienstock, DDS & Ben Himmelstein

Sapphire Sponsors: ARTenders | Carole & Arte Moreno | Sally Odegard & William A. Pope | Judith & Donald C. Opatrny | The Rob Walton Foundation

Dollars Raised: $820,000+

Entertainment: Pianist Luke Holton | Zazu West | DJ Yeezus & Steve Heavenstone

Notable Moments: The Sapphire gala celebration began as guests entered the museum lobby and were greeted with the signature cocktail before heading to the premiere of the latest exhibition, Museum Realities: Experimental Art in the Eastern Bloc, 1960s-1980s. The dinner and program were set in the museum garden under a canopy of lights and filled with stunning white florals. The program highlight was the announcement of the expanded Kelly Ellman Fashion Galleries coming in October 2024, thanks to a significant gift from the Ellman Foundation and Kelly & Steve Ellman. The icing on the anniversary cake? The ‘AfterpARTy,” where gala guests could continue their evening and be joined by a new group of attendees to dance, lounge, snack and imbibe in the museum, as well as enjoy exclusive access to the Barbie exhibit. Congratulations to all on a fitting celebration of a milestone year!

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Doris & Hong Ong

AfterpARTy Co-Chairs Sam Alpert & Vanessa Ruiz welcoming guests as they arrive After pARTy Co-Chairs Ben Himmelstein & Lisa Bienstock

Carrie & Jon Hulburd

Rob Walton & Jordan Rose Michiel & Jennifer Schuitemaker

Donald Waldman, Linda Cohen, Lucia Siegel & Jeff Schmidt

Papay Solomon & Tessa Ebot

Melissa & Joel Coen

Allison & Essen Otu Kallie & Rohit Tripathi

Ina & Stephen Tarsa

Gary Jackson, Catrina & Chris Kahler, Anita Lang, Robert Sentinery & Oscar De las salas

Peter Kjome, John Hamilton & Harry Papp

Andrea Levinson, Gabby Usinger, Vincent DeSarthe, Jeannine & Ben Gillikin, Alexandra Moquay & Adam Levinson

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

The pARTy in the Garden Sapphire Gala Scene

Ricardo & Lisa Valencia with Anna Maria Chávez & Rob Bisch

Stephen Hardy & Addison Crawford Leenie & David Engel

Saba & Art Harding

Heather Lindberry & Patricia Sannit Rebecca Collins & Janelle Novtony

Luke & Gail Holton with Carla & Karl Gentles