May 9, 2024

Phoenix Art Museum Celebrates 65 Years at a Sapphire Anniversary Edition of ‘The pARTy’

pARTy Co-Chairs Donald & Judith Opatrny and Michele & Matthew Feeney

The Phoenix Art Museum held ‘the pARTy in the Garden’ celebrating the 65th Sapphire Anniversary of the museum on April 13, 2024. The evening also featured a vibrant ‘Pink AfterpARTy’ to continue the festivities late into the night.

The 65th Anniversary Sapphire Gala Chairs: Michele M. & Matthew Feeney and Judith & Donald C. Opatrny

The Pink After pARTy Chairs: Vanessa Ruiz & Sam Alpert and Lisa Bienstock, DDS & Ben Himmelstein

Sapphire Sponsors: ARTenders | Carole & Arte Moreno | Sally Odegard & William A. Pope | Judith & Donald C. Opatrny | The Rob Walton Foundation

Dollars Raised: $820,000+

Entertainment: Pianist Luke Holton | Zazu West | DJ Yeezus & Steve Heavenstone

Notable Moments: The Sapphire gala celebration began as guests entered the museum lobby and were greeted with the signature cocktail before heading to the premiere of the latest exhibition, Museum Realities: Experimental Art in the Eastern Bloc, 1960s-1980s. The dinner and program were set in the museum garden under a canopy of lights and filled with stunning white florals. The program highlight was the announcement of the expanded Kelly Ellman Fashion Galleries coming in October 2024, thanks to a significant gift from the Ellman Foundation and Kelly & Steve Ellman. The icing on the anniversary cake? The ‘AfterpARTy,” where gala guests could continue their evening and be joined by a new group of attendees to dance, lounge, snack and imbibe in the museum, as well as enjoy exclusive access to the Barbie exhibit. Congratulations to all on a fitting celebration of a milestone year!

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Doris & Hong Ong
AfterpARTy Co-Chairs Sam Alpert & Vanessa Ruiz welcoming guests as they arrive
After pARTy Co-Chairs Ben Himmelstein & Lisa Bienstock
Carrie & Jon Hulburd
Rob Walton & Jordan Rose
Michiel & Jennifer Schuitemaker
Donald Waldman, Linda Cohen, Lucia Siegel & Jeff Schmidt
Papay Solomon & Tessa Ebot
Melissa & Joel Coen
Allison & Essen Otu
Kallie & Rohit Tripathi
Ina & Stephen Tarsa
Gary Jackson, Catrina & Chris Kahler, Anita Lang, Robert Sentinery & Oscar De las salas
Peter Kjome, John Hamilton & Harry Papp
Andrea Levinson, Gabby Usinger, Vincent DeSarthe, Jeannine & Ben Gillikin, Alexandra Moquay & Adam Levinson
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego
The pARTy in the Garden Sapphire Gala Scene
Ricardo & Lisa Valencia with Anna Maria Chávez & Rob Bisch
Stephen Hardy & Addison Crawford
Leenie & David Engel
Saba & Art Harding
Heather Lindberry & Patricia Sannit
Rebecca Collins & Janelle Novtony
Luke & Gail Holton with Carla & Karl Gentles
The AfterpARTy Scene

