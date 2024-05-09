Phoenix Art Museum Celebrates 65 Years at a Sapphire Anniversary Edition of ‘The pARTy’
The Phoenix Art Museum held ‘the pARTy in the Garden’ celebrating the 65th Sapphire Anniversary of the museum on April 13, 2024. The evening also featured a vibrant ‘Pink AfterpARTy’ to continue the festivities late into the night.
The 65th Anniversary Sapphire Gala Chairs: Michele M. & Matthew Feeney and Judith & Donald C. Opatrny
The Pink After pARTy Chairs: Vanessa Ruiz & Sam Alpert and Lisa Bienstock, DDS & Ben Himmelstein
Sapphire Sponsors: ARTenders | Carole & Arte Moreno | Sally Odegard & William A. Pope | Judith & Donald C. Opatrny | The Rob Walton Foundation
Dollars Raised: $820,000+
Entertainment: Pianist Luke Holton | Zazu West | DJ Yeezus & Steve Heavenstone
Notable Moments: The Sapphire gala celebration began as guests entered the museum lobby and were greeted with the signature cocktail before heading to the premiere of the latest exhibition, Museum Realities: Experimental Art in the Eastern Bloc, 1960s-1980s. The dinner and program were set in the museum garden under a canopy of lights and filled with stunning white florals. The program highlight was the announcement of the expanded Kelly Ellman Fashion Galleries coming in October 2024, thanks to a significant gift from the Ellman Foundation and Kelly & Steve Ellman. The icing on the anniversary cake? The ‘AfterpARTy,” where gala guests could continue their evening and be joined by a new group of attendees to dance, lounge, snack and imbibe in the museum, as well as enjoy exclusive access to the Barbie exhibit. Congratulations to all on a fitting celebration of a milestone year!
Photos courtesy of Haute Media