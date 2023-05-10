Pearce Family Foundation Hosts Dog Show in Support of Local Family
The Event: Third Annual Dog Show
The Cause: Pearce Family Foundation
Event Date: April 22, 2023
Location: Trevor’s Liquor
Event Chairs: Meghan Alfonso & Megan Oleno
Event Sponsors: CVL, INFINITI HR & Little Paws Pet Sitting
Notable Moments: Dogs walked the “catwalk” on a recent Saturday morning to benefit the Pearce Family Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families that have a child with a life-threatening or chronic illness. Guests enjoyed brunch bites and beverages at the fun-spirited event, then brought their pooches to the patio to vie for titles like “Raddest Rescue,” “Best Underbite” and “Floppiest Ears.” With drinks, food, raffle prizes and more, the day helped raise funds for a local family to purchase a medical service dog for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoie.