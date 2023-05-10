Pearce Family Foundation Hosts Dog Show in Support of Local Family

The Event: Third Annual Dog Show

The Cause: Pearce Family Foundation

Event Date: April 22, 2023

Location: Trevor’s Liquor

Event Chairs: Meghan Alfonso & Megan Oleno

Event Sponsors: CVL, INFINITI HR & Little Paws Pet Sitting

Notable Moments: Dogs walked the “catwalk” on a recent Saturday morning to benefit the Pearce Family Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families that have a child with a life-threatening or chronic illness. Guests enjoyed brunch bites and beverages at the fun-spirited event, then brought their pooches to the patio to vie for titles like “Raddest Rescue,” “Best Underbite” and “Floppiest Ears.” With drinks, food, raffle prizes and more, the day helped raise funds for a local family to purchase a medical service dog for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoie.

Co-Chairs Megan Oleno & Meghan Alfonso with Jim Schaller

Zoie Jana & her Family

The Fluff Bar Team

Judges Marisol Avila & Brian Hill

Miss Arizona 2022 & Dog Show Judge Melody Pierce

The Dog Show Winners

Cannoli & Biscotti – Most Unique Names

Ginny received a “Pawdicure”

Shadow – Best Golden Oldie Mikki B – Hot Dog Summer Winner

Murphy – Floppiest Ears Winner

Theodore Alexander – Best Manners Winner Atticus & Angus – Look-Alike Winner