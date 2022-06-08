Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

June 8, 2022

PANDA Raises $4.1M, Funds Genome Sequencing Project for Steele Children’s Research Center

Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan & PANDA Patient Model Juach

The Event: “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” – Children Helping Children Fashion Show & Luncheon

The Cause: PANDA

Event Date: May 7, 2022

Location: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Presenting Sponsor: Fox Restaurant Concepts

Honorees: Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan – Director of the Steele Children’s Research Center, Robyn DeBell & Penny Gunning, PANDA Co-Founders

Event Co-Chairs: Jamee Emens, Jules Koechling, Colleen Luke & Mandi Schnepf

Dollars Raised: $4.1 M

Fashion Show Partner: Garage Boutique & Concept Store

Emcees: April Warnecke & Mark McClune

Special Entertainment: Andrew Sievers and Muse Phoenix

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: PANDA members hosted their 22nd benefit fashion show, breaking all fundraising records while featuring 63 darling models walking the runway, including five ver special patient models. The impassioned plea to fund the Children’s Genome Sequencing Project included the purchase of the NovaSeq 6000, a state-of-the art rapid whole genome sequencing machine. With access to whole genome sequencing, the Steele Children’s Research Center will be able to bring much needed answers and potential cures to children and their families fighting rare disorders.

Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans Photography

Colleen Luke, Mandi Schnepf, Jamee Emens & Jules Koechling
Robyn DeBell, Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan & Penny Gunning
Jackie Levian, Julie Touchen, Christina Ackerman & Lindsey Corley
Sam & Emily Fox
Chandra Petelin, Katie Kent & Melanie Layman
Katie Weston, Blair Moffett, Andrea Pritchett & Ibie Falcuson
PANDA Patient Model Anna Rowley
Models Beckham & Bowie Wright
Models Amelia & Isabelle Petznick
Evan Freeman Leads the Models Down the Runway

