PANDA Raises $4.1M, Funds Genome Sequencing Project for Steele Children’s Research Center
The Event: “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” – Children Helping Children Fashion Show & Luncheon
The Cause: PANDA
Event Date: May 7, 2022
Location: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Presenting Sponsor: Fox Restaurant Concepts
Honorees: Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan – Director of the Steele Children’s Research Center, Robyn DeBell & Penny Gunning, PANDA Co-Founders
Event Co-Chairs: Jamee Emens, Jules Koechling, Colleen Luke & Mandi Schnepf
Dollars Raised: $4.1 M
Fashion Show Partner: Garage Boutique & Concept Store
Emcees: April Warnecke & Mark McClune
Special Entertainment: Andrew Sievers and Muse Phoenix
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: PANDA members hosted their 22nd benefit fashion show, breaking all fundraising records while featuring 63 darling models walking the runway, including five ver special patient models. The impassioned plea to fund the Children’s Genome Sequencing Project included the purchase of the NovaSeq 6000, a state-of-the art rapid whole genome sequencing machine. With access to whole genome sequencing, the Steele Children’s Research Center will be able to bring much needed answers and potential cures to children and their families fighting rare disorders.
Photos courtesy of Carrie Evans Photography