PANDA Dreams Come True, Raising Over $3M at Annual Children’s Fashion Show

The Event: Daydream Believers: 23rd “Children Helping Children” Fashion Show & Luncheon

The Cause: PANDA

Event Date: April 8, 2023

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Event Co-Chairs: Candace Bianco, Teri Bockting, Chandra Petelin & Rachel Troyan

Title Sponsor: Fox Restaurant Concepts

Dollars Raised: $3.4 million

Reception Entertainment: Guitarist and singer-songwriter Lee Perreira

Fashion Show: Garage Boutique & Concept Store styled by Abby Ripes

Emcees: April Warnecke & Mark McClune

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The sold-out event was PANDA-proud as the crowd arrived in their vibrant daytime attire to the sunny scene at the Arizona Biltmore Resort for cool cocktails and a massive silent auction. The 23rd annual benefit for the Steele Children’s Research Center continued with incredible mission moments from the stage, the heartfelt yearly update from Dr. Fayez Ghishan and the darling fashion show featuring children who participated in several fundraising activities leading up to the big day and several of the patients of this incredible institution. Tears and cheers flowed as auctiontainer Letitia Frye led the paddle raise culminating in $3.4 million being raised through the event for 2023.

Photos courtesy of Courtney Lively Photography | Tracy Battaglia, Fully Alive Photography

PANDA Founders Penny Gunning & Robyn DeBell with Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan

Tyler Kent, Mark & Taylor Hawkins with Kelly & Jordan Vasbinder

Katie Kent, Heather Driscoll & Amy Forsythe

Jenny & Jeff Wright, Lindsey & Joe Dies, Holly Louis and Nate & Melissa Bouma

Lindsey Pakis, Kim Willems, Courtney Gaintner, Nancy Berge, Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan, Kelly Vasbinder, Sarah Frey & Megan Bert

Sandy Hobbs, Tori Heintzelman & Lora Golke

Shannon Keller, Rick Zieglowsky, Carey Shindler, Matt Warren & Cameron Kaplan

Ashlyn & Kevin Rowe

PANDA Raffle Cubs Caroline, Riley & Rory

PANDA Models Ryer & Wyatt

Sydnee

Ellie, Easton & Emma

Marlowe & Jett with Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan

Letitia Frye with brothers Palmer & Walker Emcees April Warnecke & Mark McClune