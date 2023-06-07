PANDA Dreams Come True, Raising Over $3M at Annual Children’s Fashion Show
The Event: Daydream Believers: 23rd “Children Helping Children” Fashion Show & Luncheon
The Cause: PANDA
Event Date: April 8, 2023
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Event Co-Chairs: Candace Bianco, Teri Bockting, Chandra Petelin & Rachel Troyan
Title Sponsor: Fox Restaurant Concepts
Dollars Raised: $3.4 million
Reception Entertainment: Guitarist and singer-songwriter Lee Perreira
Fashion Show: Garage Boutique & Concept Store styled by Abby Ripes
Emcees: April Warnecke & Mark McClune
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: The sold-out event was PANDA-proud as the crowd arrived in their vibrant daytime attire to the sunny scene at the Arizona Biltmore Resort for cool cocktails and a massive silent auction. The 23rd annual benefit for the Steele Children’s Research Center continued with incredible mission moments from the stage, the heartfelt yearly update from Dr. Fayez Ghishan and the darling fashion show featuring children who participated in several fundraising activities leading up to the big day and several of the patients of this incredible institution. Tears and cheers flowed as auctiontainer Letitia Frye led the paddle raise culminating in $3.4 million being raised through the event for 2023.
Photos courtesy of Courtney Lively Photography | Tracy Battaglia, Fully Alive Photography