‘Ovation Gala’ Toasts 25 Years for Rosie’s House
The Event: 2022 Ovation Gala
The Cause: Rosie’s House
Event Date: May 7, 2022
Location: The Camby
Emcee: Vanessa Ruiz
Event Chair: Gretchen Jewell
Title Sponsor: Davis Miles McGuire Gardner
Notable Moments: It was a night of music and harmony, as guests came together to celebrate Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children. After enjoying a silent auction, dinner and hosted bar, guests were treated to impressive performances by talented young Rosie’s House musicians. Taking center stage were 15-year-old violinist Daniel Kang, 18-year-old guitarist Emmanuel Jardon and 16-year-old vocalist Theresa Estrada. To end the night, 12-year-old pianist Justin Kang brought down the house with a jazzy rendition of “Play Piano Play.” Donations and silent auction bids raised funds to help more Rosie’s House students reach their full potential.
Photos courtesy of Rosie’s House