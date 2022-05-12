Visit Molina billboard

May 12, 2022

‘Ovation Gala’ Toasts 25 Years for Rosie’s House

Andy & Christina Chambers with Becky Bell Ballard & Brian Ballard

The Event: 2022 Ovation Gala

The Cause: Rosie’s House

Event Date: May 7, 2022

Location: The Camby

Emcee: Vanessa Ruiz

Event Chair: Gretchen Jewell

Title Sponsor: Davis Miles McGuire Gardner

Notable Moments: It was a night of music and harmony, as guests came together to celebrate Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children. After enjoying a silent auction, dinner and hosted bar, guests were treated to impressive performances by talented young Rosie’s House musicians. Taking center stage were 15-year-old violinist Daniel Kang, 18-year-old guitarist Emmanuel Jardon and 16-year-old vocalist Theresa Estrada. To end the night, 12-year-old pianist Justin Kang brought down the house with a jazzy rendition of “Play Piano Play.” Donations and silent auction bids raised funds to help more Rosie’s House students reach their full potential.

Photos courtesy of Rosie’s House

Christina Howard & Gabriel Penaloza
Delaney Buck, Peter Buck & Darlene Richert
Emcee Vanessa Ruiz
Rosie’s House Student Daniel Kang, 12

