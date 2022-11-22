‘Night at the Museum’ Benefits Children’s Museum of Phoenix

The Event: Night at the Museum

The Cause: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Event Date: November 5, 2022

Location: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Event Co-Chairs: Abigail & Edward Olaya

Kids at Heart Award Recipient: Barb Kozuh of Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation

Presenting Sponsor: The Carol Critchfield Foundation

Lead Sponsors: Ryan Companies, Sanderson Lincoln and T.W. Lewis Foundation

Dollars Raised: $290,000

Entertainment: Superhero

Auctioneer: Bobby D

Notable Moment: Guests mingled, danced and enjoyed the night while raising money for the museum’s Every Child Program, which provides free and reduced museum admission to more than 75,000 children and families who face financial, emotional or circumstantial challenges.

Photos courtesy of Zee Peralta Photography

Event Co-Chairs Edward & Abigail Olaya

Susan Kuster & Jill Foley

Dewayne Wilson & Jessie Doney

Ernesto Muñoz, Museum CEO Kate Wells & Betsy Ferman

Barb Kozuh & Delta Dental of Arizona Guests with artist J. Pierce

Angel Jannasch-Pennell and the KOI Education Guests

The Dino Crew dancing to music by Superhero