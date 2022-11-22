Visit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Nov. 22, 2022

‘Night at the Museum’ Benefits Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Event Co-Chairs Edward & Abigail Olaya

The Event: Night at the Museum

The Cause: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Event Date: November 5, 2022

Location: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Event Co-Chairs: Abigail & Edward Olaya

Kids at Heart Award Recipient: Barb Kozuh of Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation

Presenting Sponsor: The Carol Critchfield Foundation

Lead Sponsors: Ryan Companies, Sanderson Lincoln and T.W. Lewis Foundation

Dollars Raised: $290,000

Entertainment: Superhero

Auctioneer: Bobby D

Notable Moment: Guests mingled, danced and enjoyed the night while raising money for the museum’s Every Child Program, which provides free and reduced museum admission to more than 75,000 children and families who face financial, emotional or circumstantial challenges. 

Photos courtesy of Zee Peralta Photography

Event Co-Chairs Edward & Abigail Olaya
Susan Kuster & Jill Foley
Dewayne Wilson & Jessie Doney
Ernesto Muñoz, Museum CEO Kate Wells & Betsy Ferman
Barb Kozuh & Delta Dental of Arizona Guests with artist J. Pierce
Angel Jannasch-Pennell and the KOI Education Guests
The Dino Crew dancing to music by Superhero
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

From Frontdoors Magazine

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

10 Questions with… Jason Alexander

10 Questions with… Jason Alexander

Tea Time in the Valley

Tea Time in the Valley

Back to Top