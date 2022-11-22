‘Night at the Museum’ Benefits Children’s Museum of Phoenix
The Event: Night at the Museum
The Cause: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Event Date: November 5, 2022
Location: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Event Co-Chairs: Abigail & Edward Olaya
Kids at Heart Award Recipient: Barb Kozuh of Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation
Presenting Sponsor: The Carol Critchfield Foundation
Lead Sponsors: Ryan Companies, Sanderson Lincoln and T.W. Lewis Foundation
Dollars Raised: $290,000
Entertainment: Superhero
Auctioneer: Bobby D
Notable Moment: Guests mingled, danced and enjoyed the night while raising money for the museum’s Every Child Program, which provides free and reduced museum admission to more than 75,000 children and families who face financial, emotional or circumstantial challenges.
Photos courtesy of Zee Peralta Photography