Expanded Partnership Announced at Child Crisis ‘Lunch for Love’
Child Crisis Arizona’s Lunch for Love took place on Oct. 31, 2023, at the Arizona Biltmore Resort. The annual luncheon gives supporters an inside look at the organization’s programs, mission and impact.
Dollars Raised: $850,000
Entertainment: Lexis Rowley, Kaybree Hurtado & Eisley Hurtado
Guest Speaker: Katherine Powers
Notable Moments: This year’s lunch served as the backdrop for a special announcement: Child Crisis Arizona’s expanded partnership with the Arizona Department of Child Safety. This will allow Child Crisis Arizona to more than double the size of its Foster Care and Adoption program and include putting additional personnel in Pinal and Pima counties. Board chair Jeff Friesen also shared an update on construction of the new 38,000-square-foot Child Crisis Arizona Center for Child & Family Wellness, set to be completed in mid-2024.
Photos courtesy of Janelle Etzel Photography