Nov. 14, 2023

Expanded Partnership Announced at Child Crisis ‘Lunch for Love’

Back row: Sue Gifford, Steve Todd, Kerri Kaczmarczyk, Nate Rhoton, Catherine Alonzo, Lynn Danko, Bryant Colman & Torrie Taj. Seated: Cate Hinkle, Leah Dines, Erin Goodman, Steve Zabilski & Julia Patrick.

Child Crisis Arizona’s Lunch for Love took place on Oct. 31, 2023, at the Arizona Biltmore Resort. The annual luncheon gives supporters an inside look at the organization’s programs, mission and impact. 

Dollars Raised: $850,000

Entertainment: Lexis Rowley, Kaybree Hurtado & Eisley Hurtado

Guest Speaker: Katherine Powers

Notable Moments: This year’s lunch served as the backdrop for a special announcement: Child Crisis Arizona’s expanded partnership with the Arizona Department of Child Safety. This will allow Child Crisis Arizona to more than double the size of its Foster Care and Adoption program and include putting additional personnel in Pinal and Pima counties. Board chair Jeff Friesen also shared an update on construction of the new 38,000-square-foot Child Crisis Arizona Center for Child & Family Wellness, set to be completed in mid-2024. 

Janna Murrel, Paulina Serna, Torrie Taj, Donna Brighton, Angela Harrolle, Dawn Johnson & Steven Sheets
Jackie Eckman, Laura Capello, Laura Bartlet, Katie Pushor, Holly Hanson, Jami Kozemczak, Josh Hanson & Larry Wilk
Tom Powers, Steve Powers, Rita Lee Fagain, Katherine Powers & Michelle Brown
Jeff Friesen
Trevor Wilde & Justin Duran
