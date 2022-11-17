Desert Mission Celebrates ‘Morning of Gold’

The Event: Morning of GOLD

The Cause: HonorHealth Desert Mission

Event Date: October 27, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Event Co-Chairs: Nicole Maas & Mallory Lebovitz

Leading Sponsor: BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona

Dollars Raised: $400,000

Emcees: Jared A. Langkilde & Sue Sadecki

Auctioneer: Subyn Novell

Florist: Cactus Flower

Notable Moment: The presentation included wonderful glimpses into the important work being done at Desert Mission. Sara Pederson from the Desert Mission Lincoln Learning Center and Jennifer Quillin from Desert Mission Living Well Program highlighted how contributions will support and foster resiliency and self-sufficiency for vulnerable Arizonans in our community. This includes providing tuition assistance at the Lincoln Learning Center as well as snack packs, nutritious meals and emergency food boxes through the Food Bank and enrichment programs and scholarships to seniors at the Adult Day Health Care for physically and cognitively impaired seniors. It was a golden morning for all who attended.

Photos courtesy of Brad Reed Photography

Michelle Pabis, Sue Sadecki & Tiffany Pankow

Pamela Godsil, Nikki Yochum with Cheryl & Chris Melocik

Jared Langkilde & Wash Covena

Special 95th Anniversary Display