Desert Mission Celebrates ‘Morning of Gold’
The Event: Morning of GOLD
The Cause: HonorHealth Desert Mission
Event Date: October 27, 2022
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Event Co-Chairs: Nicole Maas & Mallory Lebovitz
Leading Sponsor: BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona
Dollars Raised: $400,000
Emcees: Jared A. Langkilde & Sue Sadecki
Auctioneer: Subyn Novell
Florist: Cactus Flower
Notable Moment: The presentation included wonderful glimpses into the important work being done at Desert Mission. Sara Pederson from the Desert Mission Lincoln Learning Center and Jennifer Quillin from Desert Mission Living Well Program highlighted how contributions will support and foster resiliency and self-sufficiency for vulnerable Arizonans in our community. This includes providing tuition assistance at the Lincoln Learning Center as well as snack packs, nutritious meals and emergency food boxes through the Food Bank and enrichment programs and scholarships to seniors at the Adult Day Health Care for physically and cognitively impaired seniors. It was a golden morning for all who attended.
Photos courtesy of Brad Reed Photography