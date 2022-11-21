Mission of Mercy Celebrates 25 Years of Dignity, Love & Healing
The Event: 25 Years of Everyday Moments & Everyday Miracles
The Cause: Mission of Mercy
Event Date: November 10, 2022
Location: Hotel Valley Ho
Honorees: Sonora Quest Laboratories, Banner Health, Center Well Pharmacy & Dignity Health
Dollar Amount: $250,000
Entertainment: West Valley Youth Orchestra
Emcee: Sean McLaughlin of 3TV/CBS5
Notable Moments: The celebratory evening under the stars was filled with history dating back to 1997, when the first two Mission of Mercy clinics launched in Phoenix and Mesa. The milestone moments shared included 2003, when the 50,000th patient was served, to 2022, when the 300,000th patient was admitted for care. The presentation closed with the exciting announcement that an endowment initiative has been launched to secure the future of the organization for another 25 years and beyond.
Photos courtesy of Mission of Mercy Arizona