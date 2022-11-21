Mission of Mercy Celebrates 25 Years of Dignity, Love & Healing

The Event: 25 Years of Everyday Moments & Everyday Miracles

The Cause: Mission of Mercy

Event Date: November 10, 2022

Location: Hotel Valley Ho

Honorees: Sonora Quest Laboratories, Banner Health, Center Well Pharmacy & Dignity Health

Dollar Amount: $250,000

Entertainment: West Valley Youth Orchestra

Emcee: Sean McLaughlin of 3TV/CBS5

Notable Moments: The celebratory evening under the stars was filled with history dating back to 1997, when the first two Mission of Mercy clinics launched in Phoenix and Mesa. The milestone moments shared included 2003, when the 50,000th patient was served, to 2022, when the 300,000th patient was admitted for care. The presentation closed with the exciting announcement that an endowment initiative has been launched to secure the future of the organization for another 25 years and beyond.

Photos courtesy of Mission of Mercy Arizona

Chef Kemar Durfield & Sherry Kaye

Marcy Laront & founder Gianna Talone Sulllivan Nathan Hunnell & Breann Westmore

Dr. Brad Smith presenting Courtney Ophaug of Banner Health

Dr. Brad Smith & Kathleen Dowler of Dignity Health Volunteers DiAne & Jeff Ashton

The Sonora Quest Laboratories Team