Michael Bublé Headlines ‘Gateway Celebrity Fight Night’ 30th Anniversary Emerald Ball

Gateway for Cancer Research hosted the 30th Annual Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on April 27, 2024, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. One hundred percent of funds raised support Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for cancers of all types.

Gateway Celebrity Fight Night 2024 Chairs: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Richard J Stephenson

Gateway Celebrity Fight Night 2024 Committee Co-Chairs: Amy Ross & Molly Stockley

Mary Brown Stephenson Award Honoree: Dak Prescott

Emcee: Joey Fatone

Entertainment: David Foster | Michael Bublé | Katharine McPhee | Rachel Platten | Joey Fatone | Chris Kirkpatrick

Celebrity Auctioneer: Caroline Rhea | Auctioneer: Micki Pickering

Notable Moments: The evening started with an outdoor cocktail party filled with floral-covered bars, signature cocktails and a silent jewelry auction. Guests entered to see the celebrity guests walk the green carpet. The ballroom reveal was filled with a stunning scene of elegant white florals, shimmering glass and cream candles washed in emerald lighting. Joey Fatone was an impressive emcee, mixing wit with humor, alongside surprise guest fellow *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick. David Foster and Katharine McPhee put on a fabulous and funny opening set filled with music and banter. Once again, the Stephensons gave an emotional update on their efforts to fight cancer through research in memory of Richard’s mother, compelling many to bid high during the luxury live auction and generously through the paddle raise. Dak Prescott received special honors for his work with the Faith Fight Finish Foundation in honor of his mother, who lost her battle with colon cancer in 2013. The event took on a bit of mystery when guests were asked to step outside after dinner service. Everyone was in awe as a 15-minute drone show lit the night sky, followed by a vibrant fireworks show! When guests entered back to the ballroom, a beautiful strawberry dessert was waiting at each place setting and Michael Bublé took the stage for an intimate six-song set. It was all a WOW!

Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography | Phillip Faraone, Getty Images | Bob & Dawn Davis Photography and Design

David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Richard J Stephenson, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick & Caroline Rhea

Amy Ross & Molly Stockley

Dr. Yoshie Umemura & Dave Harris

Shane & Mistie Boyd with Rushia Brown

Natalie Dawson with Jonathon & Christine Fischer

Merri & Robert Gleckler

Delora Senft & Natalie Stewart

Sarah Jane Ramos & Dak Prescott

Nancy & Ronald Eriksson

Mary Gerdts & Douglas McKinney

Alana Stewart & Dr. Lawrence Piro

Martina Myren & John Stenberg

Larry & Martha Day

Jamir & Racquel Milller

Elisabeth Rohm & Peter Glatzer

Dennis & Elizabeth Danzik

Michael Bublé

Rachel Platten

Chris Kirkpatrick & Joey Fatone