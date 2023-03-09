Mental Health for Youth the Focus of ‘Shatter the Stigma’ Gala for Kid in the Corner
The Event: Shatter the Stigma Gala
The Cause: Kid in the Corner
Event Date: February 25, 2023
Location: Legacy Ballroom
Honorees: Dana Herzberg, Educator of the Year | Debbie Popiel, Volunteer of the Year
Co-Chairs: Francine Sumner & Kathy Hoffman
Dollars Raised: $50,000
Entertainment: Music by Dwight Linn & Malcolm Loeb and ventriloquist Chuck Field
Emcee: Brittany Moore
Caterer: Magic Touch Catering
Notable Moments: This is the second year of the ‘Shatter the Stigma’ gala for Kid in the Corner to raise valuable resources for youth mental health support and suicide prevention programs. The organization announced their reach of over 3,300 youth last year as they work to improve connectedness and resilience as well as promoted their “Penny Pledge” vow as a way to prompt students to take better care of themselves and others.
Photos courtesy of Lauren Laspisa