March of Dimes ‘Signature Chefs’ Event Boasts Delicious Bites, Honors Heroes in Action

On Nov. 12, 2023, March of Dimes hosted their Signature Chefs Gala at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.

Presenting Sponsor: Talking Stick Resort

Chair: Jenny Holsman-Tetreault

Honorees: Jessica Dalton – Perinatal & Mental Healthcare Excellence | Ellie Ucci – Distinguished Nurse of the Year | Debbie Hillman-Toll – Volunteer of the Year | Representative Consuelo Hernandez – Advocacy Honoree

Participating Chefs: Peter McQuaid – CALA Scottsdale | Adam Allison – Handlebar | Patty Nadzieja – PV Culinary Arts School | Michelle Daniels – All About Foods | John Banquil – Ling & Louie’s | Julio Ramos – Tash, Talking Stick | Kyle Kent – Chula Seafood

People’s Choice Award Recipients: First Place – Chula Seafood | Second Place – All About Foods | Third Place – Handlebar Diner

Dollars Raised: $205,000+

Emcee: Desiree Fluellen of FOX 10

Auctioneer: Jason Lamoreaux

Notable Moments: Attendees met Laila Piccoli, a former NICU baby born at 24 weeks, who is now 9 years old and living her best life, thanks to March of Dimes research. There was not a dry eye in the house as $55K was raised on the spot by attendees during the fund-the-mission portion of the program. Guests also were introduced to March of Dimes Heroes in Action Distinguished Nurse of the Year, Ellie Ucci, a labor and delivery nurse at Banner Gateway who has spent 69 years doing what she loves!

Photos courtesy of KC Creative Solutions

The Piccoli family

Ellie Ucci Jessica Dalton

Hannah Fox, Maria Rosario & Christine Alvarado

Shadie Tofigh & State Representative Consuelo Hernandez

March of Dimes Executive Director Deena Bradford with Debbie Hillman-Toll

People’s Choice Award winners: Chef Michelle Daniels from All About Foods, Chef Kyle Kent from Chula Seafood and Chef Adam Allison from Handlebar Diner

Emcee Desiree Fluellen

Guests sampled a variety of bites throughout the event and voted for their favorites